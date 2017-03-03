 
News By Tag
* Lead Generation Companies
* Lead Generation Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Salt Lake City
  Utah
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Launch Leads Offers Performance Based Products

Launch Leads Offers Performance Based Products that can generate thousands of leads.
 
 
launch-leads-logo
launch-leads-logo
SALT LAKE CITY - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- A business can generate thousands of leads, but may still notice slow sales unless those leads are highly targeted. The problem with many lead-generating services is that they focus on the quantity of leads rather than their quality. This leaves businesses paying lots of money for services that actually produce little if any results. That's not the case with Launch Leads, as their performance-driven model ensures that companies get exactly what they are paying for.

Representatives from Launch Leads listen to their customers to determine what their needs are, and then come up with a personalized marketing scheme. This results in more targeted, qualified leads, making it more likely those contacts will be converted into customers. The processes used by Launch Leads have also been proven to help break down barriers in certain segments, allowing clients to expand in ways they never thought possible.

At Launch Leads, they measure their success on how well their clients perform. They are not satisfied with outdated methods that no longer work, and are constantly revising their strategy to better suit the needs of business owners everywhere. They also understand that what works well for one company may not be suitable for another, which is why they avoid using a "one size fits all" approach to marketing.

Launch Leads provides a number of custom services, including appointment setting, B2B outbound prospecting, inbound lead response, lead qualification, lead nurturing, and targeted lead lists. Those who would like to know more about the services provided by Launch Leads can visit their website at http://www.launchleads.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@launchleads.com Email Verified
Tags:Lead Generation Companies, Lead Generation Company
Industry:Business
Location:Salt Lake City - Utah - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Launch Leads PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share