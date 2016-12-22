The Zen Way: Care of the Earth and Ikebana Flower Arranging

School Sisters of St. Francis Invite All to January 21 Workshop on Buddhists' Respect for Nature

School Sisters of St Francis

-- On Saturday, January 21, a morning workshop reflecting on Buddhist stewardship of the Earth will be offered by the School Sisters of St. Francis at St. Joseph Center, 1501 S. Layton Blvd. (Greenfield Ave. at 27St.) from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. "The Zen Way" will be presented by Rodney Sanchez, a Buddhist retreat leader, and Jay Wohlen, an Ikebana flower arranging instructor.Participants will learn about the Buddhist spiritual practice of incorporating flower arranging (called "Ikebana") into meditation. Mr. Wohlen will provide discussion and demonstration to equip the audience to try their own projects at home.Mr. Sanchez will present some of the foundational teachings of the Buddha in order to provide understanding and context."I will offer examples from the early record regarding the Buddha's view of nature, and talk about how living a life intimate with nature is key to one's own awakening and liberation,"he said. "I will also address how contemporary views of Buddha-Dharma help deepen our understanding of human beings' place in nature, and how our actions have consequences for the health, well-being, and survival of the planet."Admission to this event is $5. Checks should be written to School Sisters of St. Francis, c/o Donna O'Loughlin, Coordinator of Outreach Events; 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215. For more information, call 414-385-5272 or email doloughlin@sssf.org.Convenient free parking is available at 29St. and Orchard Ave. in the St. Joseph Center lot. www.sssf.org.