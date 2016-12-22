News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Zen Way: Care of the Earth and Ikebana Flower Arranging
School Sisters of St. Francis Invite All to January 21 Workshop on Buddhists' Respect for Nature
Participants will learn about the Buddhist spiritual practice of incorporating flower arranging (called "Ikebana") into meditation. Mr. Wohlen will provide discussion and demonstration to equip the audience to try their own projects at home.
Mr. Sanchez will present some of the foundational teachings of the Buddha in order to provide understanding and context.
"I will offer examples from the early record regarding the Buddha's view of nature, and talk about how living a life intimate with nature is key to one's own awakening and liberation,"
Admission to this event is $5. Checks should be written to School Sisters of St. Francis, c/o Donna O'Loughlin, Coordinator of Outreach Events; 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215. For more information, call 414-385-5272 or email doloughlin@sssf.org.
Convenient free parking is available at 29th St. and Orchard Ave. in the St. Joseph Center lot. www.sssf.org.
Contact
School Sisters of St Francis
4143855272
***@sssf.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse