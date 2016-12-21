News By Tag
MKE Sales Accelerator launches Align, Navigate and Turbo Charge workshops for first quarter 2017
Peter Rathmann, president of SalesTechnik, LLC and CEO of MKE B2B, said, "I created the MKE Sales Accelerator for a reason. I had the desire to still teach after retiring from the college and graduate level and found the need for a sales training program that didn't scare people away from sales. More and more of my students and clients were asking for sales and sales management training. The colleges were not interested in changing the curriculum, and I didn't like any of the book-of-the-
The sales curriculum is broken into three sections: Align, Navigate, and Turbo Charge where participants work through 14 custom sales tools. Align works to define ideal prospects and develop a targeted message that will result in more meetings with actual decision-makers. Navigate speeds up the sales cycle and develops the right questions to close the sale sooner. Turbo Charge teaches how to reverse engineer the right activities with the right lead sources and accelerate sales with better opportunities. Combined, people create their own custom sales process that is aligned on their target customers.
Rathmann continued, "The Fall workshops were a huge success, and it has been validating to see participants, that never thought they would be in sales, walk away with a roadmap and the skills to meet their goals."
For more information on The MKE Sales Accelerator, go to www.mkesalesaccelerator.com, email peter@mkesalesaccelerator.com, or phone 262-442-0896. To register for the sessions on Align, Navigate and Turbo Charge, go to http://mkesalesaccelerator.com.
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
