DMV Based Podcast to Host a Love Filled Live Event

Drinks and Conversation, The Podcast Seeks to Incorporate its Listeners in a Unique Way
 
 
Drinks & Conversation, The Podcast
Drinks & Conversation, The Podcast
WASHINGTON - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Drinks and Conversation, The Podcast will be hosting its fifth live show series at Johnny Pistolas on February 11, 2017 at 3:00pm.

This extraordinary podcast consists of two dynamic personalities looking to add a unique twist on how podcasts are experienced. Cohosts, Tosin and Julian, better known as Oxytosin and Intropix, show their commitment to their audience by hosting a quarterly live event. Each live show revolves around a specific hot topic that is relatable on all levels. Listeners are able to join in and see first-hand how amazing this duo truly is.

Drinks & Conversation will be hosting their Love and Relationships series just in time for Valentine's Day at Johnny Pistolas, located at 2333 18th St NW in Washington DC on Saturday, February 11, 2016 at 3:00 pm.

Drinks and Conversation is a podcast that explores everything from pop culture to politics. There is no topic that is off limits. Oxytosin and Intropix strive to get the conversation going through the delivery of their opinions with funny narratives.

To learn more about Drinks & Conversation, The Podcast please visit www.youtube.com/user/June11887.

For inquiries regarding Lynn Addison Media Group and media related inquires for Drinks & Conversation, please contact us at info@lynnaddisonmediagroup.com

Lynn Addison Media Group is a premier entertainment PR Company dedicated to the world of music, fashion, sports, and everything in between. We believe in elevating our client's brand to their maximum potential and beyond.
Drinks & Conversation, The Podcast
Email:***@lynnaddisonmediagroup.com Email Verified
Event, Dc Events, Entertainment
Event
Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Events
Jan 09, 2017
