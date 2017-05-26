News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Are You Looking to Expand Your Brand?
Come build your brand with one of the hottest podcasts in the DMV area!
As you may know the podcast consists of two dynamic personalities looking to add a unique twist on how podcasts are experienced. Cohosts, Tosin and Julian, better known as Oxytosin and Intropix, show their commitment to their audience by hosting a quarterly live event. Each live show revolves around a specific hot topic that is relatable on all levels. Listeners are able to join in and see first-hand how amazing this duo truly is.
Drinks & Conversation, The Podcast is currently looking for great companies to build partnerships with. If you think that's your brand, please feel free to contact us so we can share with you our sponsorship packages that are sure to expose your brand to a loyal demographic.
Whether you want to provide your product as a giveaway to guests or simply have your logo placed on a step and repeat, we have a sponsorship package that is perfect for you.
The event will be held at Johnny Pistolas, located at 2333 18th St NW in Washington DC on Saturday, February 11, 2016 at 3:00 pm.
Drinks and Conversation is a podcast that explores everything from pop culture to politics. There is no topic that is off limits. Oxytosin and Intropix strive to get the conversation going through the delivery of their opinions with funny narratives.
To learn more about Drinks & Conversation, The Podcast please visit www.youtube.com/
For inquiries regarding Lynn Addison Media Group and media related inquires for Drinks & Conversation, The Podcast, please contact us at info@lynnaddisonmediagroup.com
Lynn Addison Media Group is a premier entertainment PR Company dedicated to the world of music, fashion, sports, and everything in between. We believe in elevating our client's brand to their maximum potential and beyond.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 26, 2017