Are You Ready For The Spring Fever?

WASHINGTON - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Drinks and Conversation, The Podcast will be hosting its sixth live show series at Johnny Pistolas on June 10, 2017 at 3:00pm.

As you may know the podcast consists of two dynamic personalities looking to add a unique twist on how podcasts are experienced. Cohosts, Tosin and Julian, better known as Oxytosin and Intropix, show their commitment to their audience by hosting a quarterly live event. Each live show revolves around a specific hot topic that is relatable on all levels. Listeners are able to join in and see first-hand how amazing this duo truly is.

Drinks & Conversation will be hosting their Spring Fling series just in time for the warm weather.

The event will be held at Johnny Pistolas, located at 2333 18th St NW in Washington DC on Saturday, February 11, 2016 at 3:00 pm.

Get ready to dance, meet new people, and have a good drink and conversation!  We can't wait to see you there!

Drinks and Conversation is a podcast that explores everything from pop culture to politics. There is no topic that is off limits. Oxytosin and Intropix strive to get the conversation going through the delivery of their opinions with funny narratives.

To learn more about Drinks & Conversation, The Podcast please visit www.youtube.com/user/June11887.

For inquiries regarding Lynn Addison Media Group and media related inquires for Drinks & Conversation, The Podcast, please contact us at info@lynnaddisonmediagroup.com

Lynn Addison Media Group is a premier entertainment PR Company dedicated to the world of music, fashion, sports, and everything in between. We believe in elevating our client's brand to their maximum potential and beyond.

