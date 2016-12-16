News By Tag
Lapels Dry cleaning introduces development agent (DA) program
"The new program allows entrepreneurs to run two business models at the same time within the Lapels Franchise Program. In one business, they will operate much like a franchisor within the territory in which they operate. This will include a share in the initial franchise fees, royalty stream and training income," said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Lapels Dry Cleaning. "The second business model begins with the opening of their Lapels Plant location with a retail front. This enables the DA to earn income from the store operations as well as then being able to offer our Satellite store program at a much lower capital expense to prospective franchise partners."
The Lapels Dry Cleaning development agent program requires an initial $25,000 sign-on fee and a commitment to construct a dry cleaning plant that will also have a retail front. With the support of Lapels corporate real estate and development staff, development agents could then begin marketing and selling both hub-and-spokes (dry cleaning plant and satellite stores), dry cleaning plants, or individual satellite stores.
"We are now able to offer a Lapels franchise in the DA markets for under $100,000.00,"
Adds Dubois, "Combining the development agent model that has worked so well in franchising for many other franchisors along with the Lapels hub-and-spokes business model makes this a great opportunity for all involved."
Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry cleaning experience over the past dozen years. Part of that effort includes a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry's only environmentally non-toxic dry cleaning alternative. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally-
For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning development agent program, call (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company's Web site, www.lapelsdrycleaning.com.
Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners
Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including: same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; shoe repair; wedding gown preservation;
Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked as the number one franchise in the Dry Cleaning and Delivery Services category for Entrepreneur's Annual "Franchise 500" for 2016. Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation.
Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.
Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.
To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company's Web site, www.lapelsdrycleaning.com.
