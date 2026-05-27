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DialCare Senior Vice President Becca Bean Recognized as Dallas Business Journal 40 Under 40 Honoree
By: DialCare
Becca began her career at the Careington family of companies in 2008. For more than 17 years, she has demonstrated exceptional commitment, leadership and impact, rising through seven leadership levels to become one of the organization's most influential executives. In 2019, Becca was selected to lead DialCare, Careington's telehealth affiliate company, as its vice president to help build the brand from early concept to launch. Under her strategic leadership, DialCare introduced the Physician Access program, debuting with the DialCare Urgent Care service to provide 24/7/365 virtual access to non-emergency care. She has since played a pivotal role in expanding the platform into a suite of solutions including urgent care, virtual primary care, therapy, psychiatry, teledentistry and virtual vet.
"I'm honored to be recognized among so many great executives that exemplify their leadership at their respective companies across industries."
Promoted to Senior Vice President in 2024, Becca plays a defining role in building, launching and monetizing new product lines to expand DialCare's programs while managing profitability for the corporate entity. Under her direction, DialCare now supports diverse audiences across third-party administrators, employers, government and public sector entities, schools, colleges and universities, brokers, agents and individual consumers.
"Becca has not only driven significant change with the expansion of best-in-class virtual care solutions since the company's launch, but she was also instrumentally involved in the successful rollout of our new telehealth platform." Chief Operating Officer of DialCare and Careington Jeremy Hedrick said. "She has been an inspirational leader that everyone at the Careington companies is extremely proud of, and we can't wait to see where her future takes the brand."
For more information on DialCare's suite of products available to organizations of any size or industry and individual consumers, please visit DialCare.com.
About DialCare
DialCare is an innovative industry leader committed to providing affordable access to virtual care to help people improve their overall health and well-being. Across a robust suite of virtual health services, DialCare offers several comprehensive, high-demand telehealth solutions, including a Physician Access program that provides access to non-emergency care from a national network of U.S.-based, fully credentialed physicians and virtual primary care for long-term care of chronic conditions with dedicated physicians; a Mental Wellness program that provides virtual counseling and psychiatry with licensed mental health professionals for mental and behavioral healthcare; a Teledentistry program for 24/7/365 access to consultations with licensed dentists via video or phone chat; and a Virtual Vet program that provides 24/7/365 access to guidance and information from licensed veterinary professionals. DialCare is available nationally to consumers and organizations of any size or industry. DialCare's virtual care solutions are available as standalone products or as part of a bundled offering. DialCare is an affiliate of Careington International Corporation, a nationally recognized leader in the health and wellness benefits space for more than 45 years, serving more than 50 million members across its companies, brands, products and services. For more information on DialCare, please visit dialcare.com (http://www.dialcare.com/
Contact
Jamie Saunders, DialCare
SVP of Marketing
jamies@careington.com
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