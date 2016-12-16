JIMS Conclave 2016 'Digitalization of Businesses: Promises and Perils'

JIMS Conclave 2016

-- A successful event on 'Digitalization of Businesses: Promises and Perils' was organized by Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS), Rohini at Lakshmipat Singhania Auditorium, PHD House, New Delhi. The event was inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Mahesh Gupta - President, PHDCCI & Chairman-Kent RO systems, Prof. A.P. Mittal, Member – Secretary, AICTE, Mr. Manish Gupta, Chairman –JIMS Rohini and Jagannath Gupta Memorial Educational Society and Director Dr. J. K.Goyal Jims Rohini and faculty members, management members and students. The event had 16 speakers to address the topic. Dr. J.K. Goyal welcomed all the dignitaries present.Manish Gupta – Chairman of JIMS Institute emphasized that the need of the hour is to produce right skilled workforce. India is moving towards cashless economy. Requirement is going to change and people need to re-learn all the learning. Whether it be the field of finance, HR, Management or any other, being perfect on social sites is going to be necessary. Addressing the faculty members on ease of doing research he said that getting information was a time consuming process but now information is available on the click. Information today needs to be put on cloud. Classroom needs to have latest software & technologies.Dr. Mahesh Gupta President, PHDCCI & Chairman-Kent RO systems said that evolvement of smart phones is just a small part of digitization. The future is unimaginable. Artificial intelligence is going to take over humans. But on the positive side, human being has a tendency to do much more. Robotics will come but human will evolve more. He advised students to understand more about data Analytics which is going to play a major role in future.Prof. Mittal, Member – Secretary, AICTE said that dream of our Prime Minister Shri Narender Modi is to make India digital. This will bring transparency and help in aligning the thinking process on global platforms. Digitization is also going to help rural people as Bharat will get a platform to market their products / skills globally.The event was rich in thoughts. Discussion on uses of e-vallets, Point of sales (PoS), types of PoS, Social and Cultural Society, Rural India and its developments, scope for companies to penetrate undiscovered rural market and many more topics were discussed.The speakers who shared their thoughts were - Amit Tiwari, Director Marketing - Brand Communication and Digital, Indian Subcontinent, Philips Electronics India Ltd, Jaydip Sinha, MD, Madison Street Capital, Prashant Kapur, National Sales Head, Mpesa, Vodafone India and Pradeep Chopra, CEO Digital Vidya, Gaurav Singhal, CEO - Blue Digital Media, Joydeep Chakraborty, Chief Strategy Officer - Swastik Infotech, Gurpreet Singh, Business HR Leader - GENPACT India, Rishabh Garg, Product Head - Insurer Platforms, PolicyBazaar.com and Aditi Aggarwal, Centurion Brand Ambassador, American Express.