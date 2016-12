Order up! Sarah K. Stephens serves up a whole lotta crazy with intense creepiness on the side

All comes courtesy of her new thriller novel, A FLASH OF RED! (Bonus: it's Gluten-Free!)

A Flash of Red Cover

-- Holiday craze got you down? Fear not noble friends! Sarah Stephens' new novel, A FLASH OF RED, launched on December 13, 2016 from Pandamoon Publishing and is now available through Ingram. This book will not only keep you glued to the pages, it will make you jump back and say, "Well, at least I'm not as messed up as the characters in this book!" It's a thrill-a-minute novel that will leave you feeling good about your current life choices, mostly because you only use the internet for cat videos and online shopping, unlike a certain internet-addicted A FLASH OF RED character.All jokes, aside, A FLASH OF RED is a powerful glimpse at the effects of mental illness and addiction on an already broken relationship. "Author Sarah Stephens holds a doctorate in Developmental Psychology, adding a layer of expertise to her intensely interesting novel. After reading, you will walk away with a solid case of the willies and the urge to delete your browser history," stated Zara Kramer, Publisher of Pandamoon Publishing.We caught up with Stephens, who, after countless hours spent researching online addictions in preparation for this novel, was trying to sort through her email "spam" of a rather questionable nature. We asked how her characters could have dealt with their stress a little better. Stephens said, "When I'm overwhelmed, I imagine the worst that could happen, realize I could probably live through it, and then let the worry go. Well, that―and wine."Same, girl. Same.Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other eBook distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpublishing.com