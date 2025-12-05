News By Tag
Local Foundation Honors Father & Son Lost in AZ Plane Crash While Expanding Mental Health Access
A Night of Light: The Gems of Hope Gala Honors Lives Lost and Raises Critical Funds for Mental Health Access in Arizona
This year's Gala honored the memory of Drew Kimball and his young son, who were tragically lost in a local airplane crash earlier this year. Drew attended last year's Gems of Hope Gala in 2024 and bravely shared the story of losing his older son to suicide—a moment that touched every heart in the room. During his speech, Drew posed a question that has stayed with our Foundation ever since: "Do you know your child's greatest worry?" Those words have become a guiding light for HOPE's mission—reminding parents, families, and communities of the importance of connection, awareness, and supporting mental well-being before a crisis occurs. His courage, vulnerability, and compassion left a lasting ripple of impact.This year, we carried his message forward. We kept his mission alive.
The Gems of Hope Gala was dedicated in part to honoring Drew, his sons, and the powerful reminder he gifted us: Check in. Ask the questions. Know what your child is carrying. Hope can save a life.
Through the generosity of sponsors, donors, and passionate supporters, the Gala raised over $200,000, funds that will support therapy grants for families facing emotional and financial hardship. These grants often mean the difference between suffering alone and receiving the care that changes — and saves — lives. "We are incredibly grateful for everyone who showed up not just with generosity, but with heart," said Valerie Lomeli, CFO of The Hope Mental Health Foundation. "This year, we honored lives lost, lifted up families in pain, and recommitted ourselves to ensuring that no parent, no child, and no individual walks through their darkest season without support."
Carrying HOPE Forward
Guests enjoyed a beautifully catered dinner, full bar service, entertainment, and a moving stage program that spotlighted real stories of healing. The live and silent auctions energized the room, reminding everyone that behind every paddle raise is a person waiting for help.
But most importantly, the Gala reignited a message that belongs to every family:
Hope is not an event.
Hope is a movement.
And this movement must continue.
The Need Is Urgent — And Hope Needs You
Every day in Arizona, families reach out for help.
Every week, children wait for therapy they cannot afford.
Every month, the gap widens between those who need care and those who can access it.
The success of the Gems of Hope Gala keeps doors open—but the demand continues to grow.
Your ongoing support keeps this mission alive.
Your donation today honors those we've lost and protects the families still fighting.
Your generosity ensures no one is left behind.
Join the Movement. Give the Gift of Hope.
Donate: https://www.hopefoundationgives.org
About The Hope Mental Health Foundation
The Hope Mental Health Foundation provides financial assistance for therapy to children, youth, young adults, and families experiencing financial hardship. Through grants, events, and community partnerships, HOPE removes financial barriers so individuals can receive the care they deserve.
Contact
Valerie Lomeli
***@hopegives.net
