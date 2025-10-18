Hero Innovation Group Announces Director Change and Provides Corporate Updates

By: Hero Innovation Group

-- Hero Innovation Group Inc. ("" or the "") (CSE:HRO) announces that Christian (Hong) Yuan has resigned as a director of the Company, effective as of October 14, 2025. The Company is currently seeking a suitable candidate for appointment to the Board to fill the vacancy. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Yuan for his dedication and service to the Company.The Company wishes to provide corporate updates on its board of directors and management. The current directors of the Company are Tai Jiang and William Wey-Tsu Ying. Tai Jiang is the Company's current Chief Executive Officer, and Kuen Lau is the Company's current Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.Hero Innovation Group Inc. (formerly, Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc.) is a developer of innovative financial solutions for the next generation of consumers. Through its flagship product, SideKickTM, introduced in 2018, the Company identified unmet needs in the market within specific demographics, such as international students in Canada, and delivered a product to address those needs. Hero Financials, the Company's largest product, is targeted at parents, kids and young adults across Canada. With financial literacy at the forefront of the Company's values and a plethora of advanced proprietary technology features, Hero Financials prepares kids to become financially smart adults through a variety of financial literacy tools.On behalf of the Board of DirectorsTai JiangCEO and DirectorFor further information, contact:Luiz PionVP Business Development1 (888) 820 1888This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information"as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon" "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: that the Company will find a suitable candidate for appointment to the board of directors of the Company to fill the vacancy.Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Hero to control or predict, that may cause Hero's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.