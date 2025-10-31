 
Hero Innovation Group Inc. Commences Strategic Review to Address Financial Challenges

By:
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Nov. 3, 2025 - PRLog -- Hero Innovation Group Inc. (CSE:HRO) ("Hero" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a comprehensive review of strategic and financial alternatives in response to ongoing liquidity constraints. The objective of this process is to identify and implement measures that will strengthen the Company's financial position and preserve long-term value for its stakeholders.

Financial Challenges and Strategic Review

Hero continues to face a prolonged revenue shortfall and liquidity pressure primarily due to lower-than-expected sales recovery and limited working capital, which has slowed product upgrade timelines. While operating expenses have been maintained at controlled level, the Company's available cash resources are insufficient to sustain operations beyond the near term without additional funding or a strategic transaction.

Negotiations with potential investors have been prolonged and remain unresolved, resulting in the suspension of subsequent funding commitments. In addition, the Company is addressing certain legacy payroll-related claims dating from prior fiscal periods.

To address these challenges, the Board of Directors has initiated a strategic review of all available options, which include but are not limited to:
- Securing Additional Financing: Engaging with potential investors and lenders to raise equity or debt capital;
- Asset Sales or Divestitures: Exploring the sale of non-core assets or specific business units to generate immediate liquidity;
- Business Combination or Merger Opportunities: Evaluating potential strategic transactions with parties that could provide financial stability and operational synergy; and
- Corporate or Financial Restructuring: Considering restructuring options aimed at reducing liabilities, improving cash flow, and preserving stakeholder value.

As part of this comprehensive review, the Board is also evaluating all restructuring avenues available to the Company, including any formal processes under applicable insolvency legislation, should such measures become necessary to protect stakeholder interests and facilitate an orderly review process.

Immediate Measures and Operational Focus

In parallel, Hero has initiated an accelerated plan to further reduce operating expenditures and preserve cash. These measures include deferral of non-essential spending, prioritization of critical business functions, and continuing discussions with creditors and suppliers to optimize working capital.

Tai Jiang, Chief Executive Officer of Hero, stated:
"The Company has been operating under prolonged financial pressure, and our focus now is to conduct a transparent and responsible review of all available options in the best interests of all shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in any transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be successfully completed. The Company has not set a timetable for the conclusion of this review and does not intend to make further public announcements regarding the progress or status of the review unless required by law. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to obtain financing or complete any strategic transaction.

About Hero Innovation Group Inc.

Hero Innovation Group Inc. (CSE:HRO) is a fintech and technology innovation company focused on developing secure payment solutions and digital identity platforms. The Company's products include the SideKick™ prepaid card and related technology services designed to enhance financial access for youth, students, and newcomers to Canada.

Contact
Hero Innovation Group Inc.
Tai Jiang, Chief Executive Officer
Email: tai@euroasiapay.com
Website: https://www.heroinnovationgroup.com/
