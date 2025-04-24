Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
TMS Redefines Event Mobility for Major Events
With a Historic Decade of Mega-Events Ahead, TMS Introduces Strategic Framework, Proven Methodology, and Innovation Roadmap to Support the U.S. Event Ecosystem
By: TMS
Through the launch of its Event Mobility Framework, combined with a proprietary operational methodology and a forward-looking innovation roadmap, TMS is helping define the future of transportation planning for the world's most complex and high-visibility events.
"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to raise the bar across the entire events industry," said Kevin O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer of TMS. "From host cities and organizing committees to fans, sponsors, and local partners, expectations are higher than ever. And transportation is one of the few things that touches every group. That's why we've made it our mission to help lead the way."
Leading the Industry with the Event Mobility Framework
TMS' newly launched Event Mobility Framework offers the industry a structured, practical, and scalable guide to make transportation a core pillar of event planning. Built around eight foundational pillars—Accessibility, Sustainability, Logistics, Technology, Experience Design, Safety & Risk Management, Partnership & Collaboration, and Data & Performance Metrics—the framework empowers event producers, venues, and cities to design mobility programs that are strategic, inclusive, and brand-aligned.
"We created this framework because transportation is too often reactive," said Dan Sherman, Executive Vice President of Business Development. "Our goal is to give organizers a common language and planning structure so they can use mobility as a strategic asset—not just a necessity."
Operational Methodology That Delivers at Scale
TMS backs this strategic framework with a proven, proprietary operational methodology, developed over three decades and more than 5,000 events.
This multi-phase approach includes:
Ready for a Constrained Market
As mega-events return to U.S. soil, planners face a strained transportation supply chain. The post-pandemic landscape saw a nearly 45% reduction in available buses and drivers, even as demand continues to surge. TMS has responded by expanding its network of more than 1,500 pre-vetted motorcoach partners across the country and building long-standing relationships with industry associations like the United Motorcoach Association and the American Bus Association.
"We're telling every organizer and destination we work with—reserve early, plan early, and treat transportation like the foundational element it is," Sherman said. "With multiple high-profile events happening in the same season, early coordination is key."
Innovation That Supports Real-World Delivery
While strategy and execution remain at the core of its work, TMS is investing in technology to better serve clients and improve the guest journey. Current and upcoming tools include:
"Never before has a platform been built from the ground up—by operators, for operators—to support the real-time, on-site realities of mega-event transportation,"
Experience That Informs Innovation
Over the past three decades, TMS has supported some of the most recognized events across a diverse range of sectors—each one shaping its approach to scalable, reliable transportation planning. These experiences have directly influenced the creation of TMS's Event Mobility Framework and operational methodology, reinforcing the company's ability to adapt, lead, and solve in high-pressure environments.
TMS has delivered transportation solutions for:
"We've learned from every mile, every venue, and every contingency,"
Three Decades of Leadership—and a Vision for the Future
Since 1995, TMS has become the go-to transportation partner for some of the world's most visible and demanding events, including global sporting championships, international festivals, world expos, and national security special events. The company's high-touch, analytics-driven approach has helped define the gold standard for how people move at scale.
"As we celebrate our 30th year in 2025, we're not looking back—we're looking forward," said O'Connor. "The next decade is about global visibility, operational complexity, and delivering unforgettable guest experiences. Transportation will be at the center of all of it. And we're ready."
About TMS
TMS is the global leader in large-scale event transportation, with over 30 years of experience, 5,000+ events delivered, and 120 million passengers moved. Supported by 100+ full-time staff, 1,100 global team members, and 1,500+ trusted partners, we provide seamless, scalable transportation for complex events around the world. Acting as an extension of our clients' teams, we deliver with precision and integrity—earning the trust of the industry's most respected organizers and institutions.
Learn more at https://www.tms.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse