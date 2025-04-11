Follow on Google News
Threads of Change Sustainable Fashion Reception
Join us for the Threads of Change Sustainable Fashion Reception—an inspiring evening where fashion meets climate action during SF Climate Week 2025. Supported by Pinterest, this event celebrates the designers celebrating sustainable fashion
San Francisco, CA – April 11, 2025 – Rethink the Runway is excited to announce the launch of Rethink the Runway: Threads of Change, a sustainable fashion exhibition taking place during SF Climate Week 2025, from April 21-25. Made possible with support from Pinterest, this immersive exhibition will highlight the innovative designers and materials that are driving the future of circular fashion, with a special focus on upcycling, vintage & pre-loved, and regenerative materials.
The Threads of Change exhibition will feature a carefully curated lineup of Bay Area-based designers and creators who are leading the charge toward a more sustainable and regenerative fashion industry.
"The shift towards a more sustainable fashion future is already underway, and it will keep evolving," said Mira Musank, Project Director for Rethink the Runway: Threads of Change.
"This exhibition celebrates the innovators consciously reshaping the relationship between fashion and the environment, in ways that are both personal and interconnected with the greater challenge. We bring together creators, brands, and the creative Bay Area community at large to create a more collaborative future in fashion, sustainability, and climate action."
As part of the exhibition, Rethink the Runway will host a special Threads of Change Reception on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Humanmade in San Francisco. This evening event, supported by Pinterest, will celebrate the designers and provide attendees with an opportunity to connect with the creative minds shaping the future of sustainable fashion.
The reception will also feature a timely panel discussion with state and city-level representatives, focused on California's groundbreaking Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation, SB707. Panelists will explore what this new legislation means for brands, consumers, and policymakers—
Joining the conversation will be two featured designers from the exhibition, who will share how they approach circular design in their work—offering insight into how creativity, policy, and sustainability intersect on the runway and beyond.
In addition to the exhibition and reception, Rethink the Runway will host a series of community events designed to inspire action, including a Fashion Drawing Workshop with esteemed designer and illustrator Zoe Hong, hosted at Pinterest HQ, San Francisco.
Rethink the Runway is grateful to Pinterest for their support of the exhibition and their efforts to amplify sustainable fashion innovation. Through a curated series of Pinterest boards, audiences worldwide can explore the project's themes and discover practical ways to incorporate sustainable fashion into their everyday lives.
For more information and event updates, visit Rethink the Runway's Events Calendar, LinkedIn and subscribe to Rethink the Runway Newsletter.
Media Contact: Wafaa Sabil wafaa.sabil.design@
About Rethink the Runway Rethink the Runway is a platform dedicated to accelerating sustainable innovation in fashion through exhibitions, events, and community-driven collaboration. Our mission is to inspire creativity and drive public engagement toward a circular and regenerative fashion industry.
Rethink the Runway is an initiative of Climate Creative, eligible for tax-exempt status through its fiscal sponsorship with Social Good Fund, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
