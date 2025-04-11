​Join us for the Threads of Change Sustainable Fashion Reception—an inspiring evening where fashion meets climate action during SF Climate Week 2025. Supported by Pinterest, this event celebrates the designers celebrating sustainable fashion

--– April 11, 2025 –is excited to announce the launch of, a sustainable fashion exhibition taking place during SF Climate Week 2025, from April 21-25. Made possible with support from Pinterest, this immersive exhibition will highlight the innovative designers and materials that are driving the future of circular fashion, with a special focus on upcycling, vintage & pre-loved, and regenerative materials.Theexhibition will feature a carefully curated lineup of Bay Area-based designers and creators who are leading the charge toward a more sustainable and regenerative fashion industry.said Mira Musank, Project Director for Rethink the Runway: Threads of Change.As part of the exhibition,will host a specialon Thursday, April 24, 2025, atin San Francisco. This evening event, supported by Pinterest, will celebrate the designers and provide attendees with an opportunity to connect with the creative minds shaping the future of sustainable fashion.The reception will also feature a timely panel discussion with state and city-level representatives, focused on California's groundbreaking Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation, SB707. Panelists will explore what this new legislation means for brands, consumers, and policymakers—and how it sets the stage for a more circular fashion future. The conversation will offer critical insights into how policy can accelerate innovation and accountability in the fashion industry.Joining the conversation will be two featured designers from the exhibition, who will share how they approach circular design in their work—offering insight into how creativity, policy, and sustainability intersect on the runway and beyond.In addition to the exhibition and reception,will host a series of community events designed to inspire action, including a Fashion Drawing Workshop with esteemed designer and illustrator Zoe Hong, hosted at Pinterest HQ, San Francisco.is grateful to Pinterest for their support of the exhibition and their efforts to amplify sustainable fashion innovation. Through a curated series of Pinterest boards, audiences worldwide can explore the project's themes and discover practical ways to incorporate sustainable fashion into their everyday lives.For more information and event updates, visit Rethink the Runway's Events Calendar, LinkedIn and subscribe to Rethink the Runway Newsletter.Wafaa Sabil wafaa.sabil.design@gmail.comis a platform dedicated to accelerating sustainable innovation in fashion through exhibitions, events, and community-driven collaboration. Our mission is to inspire creativity and drive public engagement toward a circular and regenerative fashion industry.is an initiative of Climate Creative, eligible for tax-exempt status through its fiscal sponsorship with Social Good Fund, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.