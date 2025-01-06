Follow on Google News
USA TODAY Best-Selling Author Expands Her Groundbreaking Mindset Training Series with 2 New Releases
Dr. Nekeshia Hammond, award-winning psychologist, expands her Mindset Training series with two new books: Mindset Training: Holistic Self-care to Conquer Your Mind and Dr. Hammond's Mindset Mastery: A Journal for Mental Strength & Inner Peace.
By: Hammond Psychology & Associates
Mindset Training: Holistic Self-care to Conquer Your Mind builds on the principles of mental clarity and resilience, offering a comprehensive guide to balancing the mind, body, and spirit. Through practical exercises and heartfelt insights, Dr. Hammond helps readers create a foundation for thriving personally and professionally.
Complementing the book, Dr. Hammond's Mindset Mastery: A Journal for Mental Strength & Inner Peace provides an interactive space for readers to apply these principles to their daily lives. The journal encourages self-reflection, goal-setting, and a deeper connection to inner peace with guided prompts and exercises.
A Mission to Help People Thrive
As a psychologist, international speaker, and executive coach, Dr. Hammond has spent over a decade equipping individuals and organizations with tools to prevent burnout and enhance mental wellness. She is passionate about promoting holistic self-care practices that help people achieve balance and clarity in their busy lives.
"This expansion of the Mindset Training series is deeply personal," Dr. Hammond shares. "It reflects my ongoing commitment to helping people survive and thrive in every area of their lives. Holistic self-care is the foundation of resilience, and these books provide the tools to build that foundation."
About Dr. Nekeshia Hammond
Dr. Nekeshia Hammond is an award-winning psychologist, USA TODAY best-selling author, and the creator and host of the show Mental Health Moment with Dr. Hammond, featured on the Black Women Empowered, Inc. network. She has received numerous accolades for her psychology and public service work, including the Next Level Leadership Award and the Outstanding Contributions to Psychology in the Public Interest Award. Through her books, courses, and speaking engagements, she continues to empower individuals and organizations to prioritize mental wellness.
Dr. Hammond's thought leadership has been featured on major platforms, including NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, and Essence Magazine. Her engaging and practical approach to mental wellness has made her a sought-after speaker at events like TEDx and Corporate Counsel Women of Color. For her contributions to the field, the International Association of Top Professionals recently honored her with the 'Top Mental Health Host of the Year' award. She has also served as Past President of the Florida Psychological Association and Past Chair of the Board of Directors for the Ryan Nece Foundation and Rising Media Stars, Inc.
To learn more about Dr. Hammond and her resources for mental wellness, visit her website at DrNekeshiaHammond.com (https://www.drnekeshiahammond.com/
For media inquiries, contact: media@DrNekeshiaHammond.com
