 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Mental Wellness
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2025
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1211109876

Follow on Google News

USA TODAY Best-Selling Author Expands Her Groundbreaking Mindset Training Series with 2 New Releases

Dr. Nekeshia Hammond, award-winning psychologist, expands her Mindset Training series with two new books: Mindset Training: Holistic Self-care to Conquer Your Mind and Dr. Hammond's Mindset Mastery: A Journal for Mental Strength & Inner Peace.
By: Hammond Psychology & Associates
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Jan. 10, 2025 - PRLog -- Following the success of her USA TODAY best-seller Mindset Training: Conquer Your Mind and the Rest Will Follow, Dr. Nekeshia Hammond is proud to release two new books designed to empower readers with actionable strategies for mental wellness and holistic self-care.

Mindset Training: Holistic Self-care to Conquer Your Mind builds on the principles of mental clarity and resilience, offering a comprehensive guide to balancing the mind, body, and spirit. Through practical exercises and heartfelt insights, Dr. Hammond helps readers create a foundation for thriving personally and professionally.

Complementing the book, Dr. Hammond's Mindset Mastery: A Journal for Mental Strength & Inner Peace provides an interactive space for readers to apply these principles to their daily lives. The journal encourages self-reflection, goal-setting, and a deeper connection to inner peace with guided prompts and exercises.

A Mission to Help People Thrive
As a psychologist, international speaker, and executive coach, Dr. Hammond has spent over a decade equipping individuals and organizations with tools to prevent burnout and enhance mental wellness. She is passionate about promoting holistic self-care practices that help people achieve balance and clarity in their busy lives.

"This expansion of the Mindset Training series is deeply personal," Dr. Hammond shares. "It reflects my ongoing commitment to helping people survive and thrive in every area of their lives. Holistic self-care is the foundation of resilience, and these books provide the tools to build that foundation." Both books are available at major book retailers.

About Dr. Nekeshia Hammond
Dr. Nekeshia Hammond is an award-winning psychologist, USA TODAY best-selling author, and the creator and host of the show Mental Health Moment with Dr. Hammond, featured on the Black Women Empowered, Inc. network. She has received numerous accolades for her psychology and public service work, including the Next Level Leadership Award and the Outstanding Contributions to Psychology in the Public Interest Award. Through her books, courses, and speaking engagements, she continues to empower individuals and organizations to prioritize mental wellness.

Dr. Hammond's thought leadership has been featured on major platforms, including NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, and Essence Magazine. Her engaging and practical approach to mental wellness has made her a sought-after speaker at events like TEDx and Corporate Counsel Women of Color. For her contributions to the field, the International Association of Top Professionals recently honored her with the 'Top Mental Health Host of the Year' award. She has also served as Past President of the Florida Psychological Association and Past Chair of the Board of Directors for the Ryan Nece Foundation and Rising Media Stars, Inc.

To learn more about Dr. Hammond and her resources for mental wellness, visit her website at DrNekeshiaHammond.com (https://www.drnekeshiahammond.com/).

For media inquiries, contact: media@DrNekeshiaHammond.com

Contact
Hammond Psychology & Associates
***@drnekeshiahammond.com
End
Source:Hammond Psychology & Associates
Email:***@drnekeshiahammond.com Email Verified
Tags:Mental Wellness
Industry:Books
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jan 10, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share