Les Simpson Announces Re-Election Campaign for Amarillo City Council
By: Nobox Creative
Known for championing public safety and infrastructure improvements, Simpson's first term reflects strong leadership and a focus on thoughtful, common-sense solutions. Les Simpson is an advocate for transparency and is ready to continue delivering results for Amarillo residents.
"Serving Amarillo has been an incredible honor. We've achieved many milestones the past two years, but there's still work to do," said Simpson. "I'm running to keep Amarillo on the path of progress while ensuring every tax dollar is used wisely."
A Record of Results:
MAKING AMARILLO SAFER: Amarillo has seen significant advancements in public safety, reducing crime rates by 12.9% in 2024 through smarter policing and investments in cutting-edge technology, such as a regional crime center and license plate readers. Historic raises for police and fire personnel, the launch of a collaborative law enforcement consortium, and land acquisition for a 14th fire station ensure a safer and more responsive community.
INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS:
TRASH SERVICES: Amarillo launched a dumpster replacement program to replace 1,000 dumpsters annually, significantly reducing the time needed to get replacement dumpsters to residents. The city has also reinstated funding for alley trash removal, a program that will clean alleys at least once per year and has already cleaned more than 40 miles of alleys.
BUSINESS AND JOB CREATION: I actively support Amarillo's business community by endorsing the full funding of the West Texas A&M University Enterprize Challenge to drive job creation and economic growth while championing the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation's mission to bring substantial investments and jobs to our city.
CITY OPERATIONS: The City of Amarillo enhanced operations by reinstating long-overdue cost-of-living adjustments for retirees—who had not received increases in their monthly retirement payments in more than a decade. Additionally, the City Council recruited a highly qualified city manager through a nationwide search.
COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENTS:
CONSERVATIVE SPENDING: The city accomplished these improvements while reducing property tax rates for two consecutive years.
Simpson's efforts have not gone unnoticed. Named 2024 Man of the Year by the Amarillo Pioneer, he has been recognized for his leadership and commitment to improving the quality of life for Amarillo residents.
"My focus has always been on solving real problems for real people," said Simpson. "I'm asking for your vote so we can continue working together to make Amarillo a great place to live, work, and raise a family."
Les Simpson
