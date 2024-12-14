Follow on Google News
Former Dentist to the President of the United States Joins PearlFection Dentistry in Frederick MD
Andrew Avillo, DDS will join PearlFection Dentistry in Frederick Maryland. Dr Avillo will provide comprehensive dental care to adults, children, special needs and Medicaid patients requiring dental work to be performed under general anesthesia
Frederick, MD – December 17th 2024 – PearlFection Dentistry is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Andrew Avillo to our distinguished dental team, now represented by 17 dentists. Dr. Avillo's career includes serving as the dentist to several Presidents of the United States and the First Families from 2017 to 2024. Dr Avillo brings unparalleled expertise to our practice and our patients. Dr Avillo will work at our Frederick Maryland Pearlfection Dentistry locations and at the Maryland Sedation Dentistry and Surgical Center, also in Frederick Maryland, on Thomas Johnson Drive.
A Distinguished Career in Dentistry
Dr. Avillo recently retired after 25 years of exemplary service in the U.S. Navy Dental Corps. During his career, he completed two advanced residencies, served aboard the USS Comstock and USS Ronald Reagan, and directed dental residency programs for a decade. His service included assignments in Iceland, Parris Island, SC, San Diego, and Maryland at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Avillo to PearlFection Dentistry," said R. Stewart Stringer, general manager for PearlFection Dentistry. "His exceptional experience and commitment to excellence make him a tremendous asset to our team and our patients. We are particularly excited that Dr Avillo has extensive experience treating dental patients under general anesthesia in a hospital setting and that he has a passion for treating special needs patients. This will round out what Pearlfection Dentistry can offer to this under-served community."
Specialized Expertise at Maryland Sedation Dentistry and Surgical Center
In addition to his role at PearlFection Dentistry, Dr. Avillo will devote a significant portion of his time to our sister company, Maryland Sedation Dentistry and Surgical Center. There, he will work with our team of anesthesiologists and leverage his advanced skills to provide dental care under general anesthesia, ensuring a safe and comfortable experience for patients who:
Dr. Avillo will also provide specialized care to patients with Medicaid insurance at the Surgical Center, ensuring that high-quality dental services are accessible to those who need it but otherwise may find the costs prohibitive. This commitment reflects PearlFection Dentistry and Maryland Sedation Dentistry's dedication to inclusivity and excellence in care.
Comprehensive Dental Services Under One Roof
At PearlFection Dentistry, patients benefit from the expertise of 17 highly skilled doctors offering services across all dental specialties, including:
Stringer commented that he knows of no other facility and team that can offer adults, children, special needs and Medicaid patients this level and breadth of care.
Why Choose PearlFection Dentistry and Maryland Sedation Dentistry?
With Dr. Avillo joining our team, we continue to set the standard for exceptional dental care. Patients can expect:
Call Us Today for Exceptional Dental Care
Discover the difference at PearlFection Dentistry and Maryland Sedation Dentistry and Surgical Center. Call PearlFection Dentistry https://www.pearlfectiondentistry.com/
About PearlFection Dentistry
PearlFection Dentistry provides exceptional dental care through advanced technology, personalized treatment plans, and a team of expert professionals. Our comprehensive services, combined with the specialized offerings of Maryland Sedation Dentistry and Surgical Center, ensure that every patient receives the highest standard of care.
Professional Affiliations of Dr. Avillo:
Media Contact
R Stewart Stringer
GM - PearlFection Dentistry / MD Sedation Dentistry
stew@pearlfectiondentistry.com
3016635550
