Wellness Guru, Dreka Gates Graces The Cover of Sheen Magazine's Jan/Feb Issue
This amazing natural beauty reveals 'the secret to her shine'
By: SHEEN Magazine
Dreka Gates discusses her wellness journey, while sharing her journey of motherhood and the highly coveted DREKA wellness brand.
"It's not just what you eat or how you care for your skin; it's also about what you consume mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Wellness is being intentional about what you give your time, energy and body to. Life can get hectic, but it was crucial to create moments for myself to slow down—whether it was journaling, taking a bath or just sitting quietly. Those small pauses helped me reset and stay present, even when a lot is going on." –DREKA GATES
This issue explores wellness from various angles, including skincare to hair. For our exclusive Beauty Spotlight, Asjia O'Neal gives tips for an active lifestyle and maintaining beauty. Take a tour of beauty for flawless and glowing skin and plenty of exfoliating. Makeup Artist, Karen Jackson shares products to help upgrade your beauty in our Beauty Spotlight.
Taquiela Wright, the illustrious visionary behind Delisa Rose Luxury Lingerie, talks about her new Fantasy Collection and her Paris Fashion Week debut in our exclusive Designer Spotlight; while Stylist, Electra Harris, dishes on her unique ability to create on-trend and timeless looks.
We couldn't celebrate fashion without going back in time to reminisce about some of the greatest red carpet flashbacks with style icon, Lil' Kim.
Discover how multi-hyphenate artist John Allen "The Renaissance Man," redefines storytelling through music and art, while our Mandate, Arrington Foster, opens up about love, vulnerability, and romance. For our Fitness Feature, we sat down with DENISIA to discuss her journey of resilience and musical passion, while Styles P. talks about the transitions from his solo rap career to health advocacy in our exclusive Food Feature. Dr. N'Dea shares her travels around the world, in addition to parenting, and cultural exploration in our inspiring Travel Feature.
Jazz and Lyric Chanel Anderson encourages us to stay motivated while finding light through the darkness with Faith Cade. This time around – we are making our plans simple, and not moving the needle just in January; but all year. Remember how wonderful you are, and keep it on the fast track!
The Wellness issue hits stands on Tuesday, December 17th.
About SHEEN Magazine
Sheen Magazine is The Ultimate in Beauty for the modern day woman. The lifestyle and beauty publication is the preeminent voice on new trends, techniques, and products. SHEEN Magazine is a national and international distributed publication. Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine maintains its influence by always remaining current on the trends of beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment. The publication seeks to cultivate, educate, and motivate, encouraging the full potential of their readers. The Ultimate in Beauty and can be purchased nationally at Target, Walmart, Walgreens, Books-A-Million and Barnes & Noble.
