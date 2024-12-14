Wellness Guru, Dreka Gates Graces The Cover of Sheen Magazine's Jan/Feb Issue

This amazing natural beauty reveals 'the secret to her shine'

-- With the arrival of a New Year, it's the perfect time to renew our mindsets, refresh our perspectives and set obtainable goals. In this issue,dives fully into the themes of revitalization and serenity achievable aspirations with our Wellness Journey. Many times, we feel an extensive amount of pressure when trying to pack all of our New Year goals into one year. It's exhausting and could be so much more tangible ifmade them into a lifestyle, very much like our cover girl,discusses her wellness journey, while sharing her journey of motherhood and the highly covetedwellness brand.This issue explores wellness from various angles, including skincare to hair. For our exclusive Beauty Spotlight,gives tips for an active lifestyle and maintaining beauty. Take a tour of beauty for flawless and glowing skin and plenty of exfoliating. Makeup Artist,shares products to help upgrade your beauty in our Beauty Spotlight.the illustrious visionary behind Delisa Rose Luxury Lingerie, talks about her new Fantasy Collection and her Paris Fashion Week debut in our exclusive Designer Spotlight; while Stylist,, dishes on her unique ability to create on-trend and timeless looks.We couldn't celebrate fashion without going back in time to reminisce about some of the greatest red carpet flashbacks with style icon,Discover how multi-hyphenate artist"The Renaissance Man," redefines storytelling through music and art, while our Mandate,, opens up about love, vulnerability, and romance. For our Fitness Feature, we sat down withto discuss her journey of resilience and musical passion, while. talks about the transitions from his solo rap career to health advocacy in our exclusive Food Feature.shares her travels around the world, in addition to parenting, and cultural exploration in our inspiring Travel Feature.andencourages us to stay motivated while finding light through the darkness withThis time around – we are making our plans simple, and not moving the needle just in January; but all year. Remember how wonderful you are, and keep it on the fast track!Sheen Magazine is The Ultimate in Beauty for the modern day woman. The lifestyle and beauty publication is the preeminent voice on new trends, techniques, and products. SHEEN Magazine is a national and international distributed publication. Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine maintains its influence by always remaining current on the trends of beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment. The publication seeks to cultivate, educate, and motivate, encouraging the full potential of their readers. The Ultimate in Beauty and can be purchased nationally at Target, Walmart, Walgreens, Books-A-Million and Barnes & Noble.