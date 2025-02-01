Follow on Google News
Jersey City . . . Get Ready for an Epic Night of Laughter: at the "Jersey Love Comedy Show"
featuring TK Kirkland with appearances by Ardie Fuqua, GL Douglas, Low Kash, and Monique Latise hosted by Bill Bellamy produced by Breeze Management sponsored by SHEEN Magazine
By: Breeze Management
Get ready for an evening of nonstop laughter at the "Jersey Love Comedy Show," highlighting Jersey's funniest comedians. This includes featured comedian and actor TK Kirkland with his signature mix of sharp wit and straightforward humor; funny man Ardie Fuqua—a powerhouse of energetic comedy; the very funny GL Douglas with her smart punchlines and observations;
ABOUT BREEZE MANAGEMENT
Breeze Management is an entertainment company with over 25 years of experience, specializing in booking performances and bringing the visions of stand-up comedians and other creative artists to life on stage worldwide. They excel in various areas, including logistics management, event planning, brand enhancement, scheduling tour dates, and organizing travel and accommodations for artists and their teams. Additionally, they are skilled at resource allocation, team collaboration, performance analysis, vendor relations, identifying growth opportunities, organizing press events, and engaging stakeholders.
Breeze Management expertly assists with guiding numerous careers of prominent talents. Currently, team members are touring with their top clients comedians Bill Bellamy, Ali Siddiq (as needed), D'Lai, and Rudy Rush, as well as their latest addition, hip-hop magician Mervant Vera, who secured third place on Season 17 of America's Got Talent.
Follow Breeze Management on all platforms at: @terrence_
ABOUT SHEEN MAGAZINE
SHEEN Magazine is "The Ultimate Beauty Guide" for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. SHEEN strives to educate, motivate, and empower, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its audience. Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine has consistently proven to be a media influence, providing up-to-date news on beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment trends.
Follow us on all social media platforms at @sheenmagazine. You can also connect with us on the SHEEN Magazine App.
Media Contact
Jackie Bush
***@sheenmagazine.com
2139249204
