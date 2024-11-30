Follow on Google News
Thanksgiving Day Call to Action for "Let's Talk Health" on "Giving Tuesday"
Covered California and Rafiki Coalition Let's Talk Health: A Community Conversation for a Healthier Future happens on Tuesday December 3rd, "Giving Tuesday."
Information courtesy of Dr. KIm Rhoads, MD, MS, MPH, FACS Associate Professor, Epidemiology & Biostatistics;
As the holiday season kicks off with Thanksgiving, it's the perfect time to prioritize your health for the New Year. On Giving Tuesday December 3rd, Covered California and Rafiki Coalition invite you to a special event, "Let's Talk Health," an engaging and informative discussion designed to empower individuals and communities with health tips, resources, and answers.
This impactful evening will feature a panel of recognized health professionals who are dedicated to advancing health equity and community wellness:
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
6:30 PM to 7:30 PM
Rafiki Coalition
601 Cesar Chavez Street (between 3rd and Pier 80)
San Francisco, CA
Food will be provided, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for this important conversation.
A Gift to Yourself: Investing in Your Health
On Giving Tuesday, why not give back to yourself? Take the opportunity to learn practical tips, gather valuable health resources, and engage in a meaningful discussion that addresses the unique health challenges facing our community. Whether you're seeking ways to improve your own health or want to share these insights with loved ones, this event is your chance to take a step toward a healthier, stronger future.
A Community Call to Action
We encourage attendees to bring friends, family members, coworkers, church groups, and anyone else who could benefit from being part of a health-focused community. Create your own "heath circle" as you move into 2025, supporting each other in making sustainable lifestyle changes for the New Year. Together, let's commit to thriving, not just surviving.
The Time is Now
In a time when health disparities continue to affect our community, it's more important than ever to take control of our well-being. As Dr. Kim Rhoads reminds us, this event is about empowering individuals with knowledge and tools to overcome the barriers to good health. Let's work together to break the cycle of being "sick, tired, and exhausted" and embrace a future of resilience and vitality.
Join Us and Spread the Word
This event is free and open to all. Share the flyer and invite others to join this important conversation. Together, we can build a healthier community, one step at a time.
For more information about the event visit www.rafikicoalition.org. For information about health care coverage visit www.coveredca.org and remember open enrollment ends on December 15, 2024 (https://www.healthforcalifornia.com/
"Let's Talk Health" – Because a healthier future starts with each of us.
