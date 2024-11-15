Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Empowerment Meets Elegance:Natasha Jordan Launches "Dining With A Purpose" Tour to Inspire and Conne
By: The Jamison Agency LLC
The "Dining With A Purpose" series aims to create a safe and supportive space where stories flow as freely as meaningful discussion. Each dinner will bring together selected men and women, aged 24-44, following a careful application process. Ten individuals in each city will experience this exclusive event, surrounded by an atmosphere that encourages reflection, empowerment, and communal support.
15 Cities, 15 Opportunities for Change
The tour will travel to dynamic cities including Atlanta, GA, Miami, Fl, Charlotte, NC; Richmond, VA; Baltimore, MD; Washington, DC; New Jersey; Brooklyn, NY; Chicago, IL; Detroit, MI; Cleveland Ohio, Los Angeles, CA; Houston, TX; Dallas, TX; and Columbia, SC. For those eager to participate beyond the application process, tickets will be available for purchase, allowing more attendees to join this unique experience.
"Dining With A Purpose" represents the essence of Natasha Jordan's mission—to transform lives by turning personal narratives into instruments of hope and inspiration.
Join the Movement
The "Dining With A Purpose" dinner series is not just an event—it's a movement towards connection, inspiration, and empowerment. To learn more about the upcoming tour stops, application details, and how you can be part of this transformative experience, visit FromFostercarewithapurpose.com.
Join us as we embark on a journey of change, one city at a time. With Natasha Jordan at the helm, we are ready to create ripples of impact that will touch hearts and transform lives.
About From Foster Care With A Purpose- A Legacy of Empowerment
Foster Care With A Purpose is a thriving force in the Miami, Florida community, committed to transforming the lives of disadvantaged individuals and uplifting at-risk communities. The organization provides essential support, education, and training, ensuring that those they serve are equipped to become self-sufficient and empowered members. Since its inception in March 2016, the organization has been a beacon of hope, focusing on empowering those who are often overlooked and undervalued. It works diligently to assist at-risk individuals, particularly foster children and intellectually disabled adults, cultivating environments that are compassionate and relatable.
Foster Care With A Purpose extends its services by collaborating with local communities, businesses, and volunteers to provide education, training, and resources that foster self-sufficiency and growth. Through strategic partnerships and initiatives like the "Dining With A Purpose" series, the organization strives to transform obstacles into opportunities
About Natasha Jordan; A Visionary Leader
Natasha Jordan is more than an entrepreneur and author; she is a luminary in the field of community service and empowerment. Her dedication has been instrumental in guiding individuals towards success, both personally and professionally. Under her leadership, From Foster Care With A Purpose continues to foster a world where every individual, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to thrive.
Natasha's journey is one of relentless dedication to the health, community, and human service industries. Through her umbrella company, Natasha Jordan Enterprise LLC, she has launched successful ventures like Sarah Jo's Beauty Chateau LLC, which offers beauty products and entrepreneurial services, and The Next Urban Millionaire LLC, a platform designed to guide aspiring entrepreneurs in building sustainable businesses.
Extending beyond business Natasha provides life and professional coaching services, mentors emerging leaders, and partners with experts to deliver optimal strategies in branding and business growth. As a charismatic public speaker, Natasha has inspired countless individuals, encouraging them to reflect on their personal journeys and embrace the possibility of creating positive change.
For media inquiries, sponsorship inquires, or more information, please contact Kells@ThejamisonAgency.com
Contact
Kelley Jamison
***@thejamisonagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse