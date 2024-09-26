Two36films And Robiiiworld To Premiere Newest Film "The Hit List" In Atlanta, Ga

By: The Jamison Agency LLC

-- Popular social media influencer and director RobiiiWorld and his innovative film company, Two36films, are thrilled to announce the premiere of their newest film,. This highly anticipated event will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at the historic Atlanta Plaza Theater, located at 1049 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, from 7:00 PM to 10:30 PM.Following the premiere, fans will have the exclusive opportunity to attend an intimate Q&A session with the visionary minds behind the film hosted by Atlanta's Hot 1079 Mannie Supreme, making this an unforgettable evening for all attendees. Monster Energy will serve as the official sponsor.marks the second feature film produced by Two36films. The movie tells a gripping story centered around Daniel, a man on the brink of proposing to his beloved girlfriend, Kristina. However, before taking the big step, Daniel's close friends coax him into creating a list of all the women he has previously slept with. Things take a dark and unexpected turn when this list inadvertently falls into the hands of a real hitman.As a result, Daniel and his friends embark on a frantic mission to prevent the professional killer from eliminating every woman on the list, including Daniel's soon-to-be-fiancée. With its intriguing plot,promises to deliver a night full of mystery, drama, and suspense that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.Fans and attendees will be treated to an extraordinary evening as they become the first to witness this thrilling new production in person. The Atlanta Plaza Theater offers a nostalgic and unique atmosphere, ideal for an immersive movie premiere experience. Guests will enjoy a world-class cinematic event and engage in an intimate Q&A session with the creative team behind the film, including director RobiiiWorld and key cast members.This is an opportunity to dive deep into the behind-the-scenes magic, discover the inspiration behind the story, and hear firsthand accounts of the filmmaking process. It's also a chance to celebrate the passion, dedication, and hard work that went into bringingto life.RobiiiWorld and Two36films invite movie enthusiasts, mystery lovers, and fans of captivating storytelling to join them for this special premiere night. Don't miss out on being among the first to witness this gripping tale of love, danger, and unexpected twists before it hits streaming platforms. Bring your friends, family, and loved ones to create lasting memories at an event designed for a night of entertainment and celebration of cinematic art.Come celebrate with us in Atlanta at the premiere of. It promises to be an event filled with excitement, revealing plot twists, and unforgettable moments. We can't wait to share this incredible film with you and hear your thoughts during the Q&A session. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, October 1, 2024, and get ready for an evening that will leave you talking long after the credits roll.To join the premiere event, please visit www.TheHitList.com to secure your tickets. Spaces are limited, so early registration is highly recommended to guarantee your spot at this incredible premiere.RobiiiWorld, a beloved social media influencer known for his witty humor and relatable content, has successfully managed to transition his creativity and storytelling skills to the world of filmmaking. With a large following and a passion for creating engaging content, RobiiiWorld has become a prominent name in the entertainment industry.Two36films, his production company, is dedicated to producing unique and compelling films that captivate audiences. With a commitment to innovation, top-notch storytelling, and high production values, Two36films aims to reimagine and elevate independent filmmaking.The Jamison AgencyKells@TheJamisonAgency.comInstagram @Two36Films and @RobiiiWorld