The 2024 SHEEN Magazine Awards 10th Anniversary: A Night to Remember!

(Iconic Night & Black Excellence on Full Display) presented by SHEEN Media Group
By: SHEEN Magazine
 
 
Sheen Magazine Awards Logo
Sheen Magazine Awards Logo
ATLANTA - Oct. 2, 2024 - PRLog -- SHEEN Magazine's annual awards ceremony lit up the skies of Atlanta Friday night, proving unstoppable even in the face of Hurricane Helene. The event celebrated exceptional individuals who have significantly influenced Black culture, both in history and the present day, making for an awe-inspiring occasion. This year's ceremony held special significance as it commemorated the magazine's 10th anniversary, honoring trailblazing Black icons and contemporary influencers in film, television, comedy and music.

Gary with the Tea, celebrated for his role on Dish Nation as a co-host, radio personality on Rickey Smiley syndicated show, and actor, took on hosting duties for the first time, sharing the spotlight with OWN Network's Belle Collective cast member and radio personality on 97.7 The Beat of the Capital Tambra Cherie. In light of the significant contributions previous co-host Headkrack gave, we were delighted to offer him his very own VIP Media Lounge—an exclusive platform dedicated to interviewing A/B List Celebrities, high-profile talents, and influential personalities. The evening was a dynamic tribute to the accomplishments of Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Billy Porter, multi-talented comedian and the legendary R&B group Confunkshun, music industry executive and marketing expert Shanti Das, and acclaimed film director and producer Leslie Small. Electrifying performances by both new talents and established artists made the evening truly unforgettable for all in attendance.

2024 HIGHLIGHTS
  • The extraordinary Pre-Show hosted by Britni the Brand was an inner-active show highlighting emerging artists such as powerhouse GODZENA, soulful hip-hop artist Bay Ray, R&B artists Ja'Ron and Tyrus Turner, faith based musician Rebecca Pearl, season 25 winner of The Voice Asher HaVon. Infused with fashion designed by LaDarious McGraw HEMLINE Designs of LDM HEMLINE and celebrity clothing designer KL Allen of PERFECT POPULATION.
  • The incredibly beautiful and talented group Peach 3 kicked-off the main event
  • Tiffany Evans blessed the stage
  • Not to be outdone, Dish Nation's hip-hop artist Headkrack had the audience lit with his performance
  • Hip-Hop artist Fabo formerly of the group D4L had the audience on their feet
  • There was a surprise performance by R&B songbird Jaguar Wright
  • Hip-Hop artist Yung Joc burned up the stage in front of his hometown with his performance

THE HONOREES
  • "TRAILBLAZER IN MUSIC, TV, FILM & STAGE"—Billy Porter
  • "LIFETIME ACHEIVEMENT AWARD"—Legendary R&B Group -CONFUNKSHUN
  • "LUMINARY IN TELEVISION & FILM PRODUCTION"—Film and Television Director/Producer - Leslie Small
  • "COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD"—Atlanta City Manager Ricky Clark, Jr.
  • "BUSINESS ACUWOMEN"—Businesswoman/Author - Ariel Shaw
  • TRAILBLAZING CHANGEMAKER—Music Executive/Marketing Guru - Shanti Das

PRESENTERS were BET'S Family Business Cast Member Arrington Foster, R&B Artist Vedo, Ms. Black America USA Kennedy Lucas, Award-Winning Realtor/SHEEN Cover Model, Xavier Sams, Cover Women/Entrepreneur Ebony Austin and Reality Star Phreshy.

There were many celebrity and special guests in the house, such as award-winning artist/entrepreneur Rick Ross, Belle Collective cast member Marie Hamilton-Abston, Celebrity Stylist Ryan Christopher and more.

COMING IN HOT . . . RED CARPET LOOKS

Check out some of the special moments captured from the 2024 SHEEN Magazine Awards  -- here are the links:  https://markgphotography.smugmug.com/Sheen-Magazine-Awards-2024/n-LJmLfh and https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/h0sz2oakazxeb9mer196z/ABAV6olk_hR0WZ7ia
Z27Aes?rlkey=mz0djr490v5kpk5vn1f4632em&e=1&st=0vrbli9p&dl=0

*Photo credits for all images goes to Mark Gunter (@markonpoint) and Raymond Austin @austinmediagroup)*

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS AND VOLUNTEERS

We express our deepest gratitude to the sponsors who made the 2024 SHEEN Magazine Awards possible:  Kerafena, Nairobi, Congo and Sheen Media Group.  We extend a heartfelt appreciation to owner of the SHEEN Magazine Awards "official" ground transportation company Windsor Limousines, LTD. David Yahodah and Sponsor/Production Staff Member Luna Martin.  We also give a huge thank you to returning Sponsor Mauve Costen of (PMC).   We want to recognize the valuable contributions of LaDarious McGraw HEMLINE Designs and KL Allen of PERFECT POPULATION for the amazing SMA fashion segment as well as Benjamin Rodgers of Smokehouse Meat, Chef Maurice and Four Rosebuds Deserts for providing food for production.  In addition, we thank Suite Lounge, Banks, Finley, & White (CPA), Influencer Stock Exchange (ISE), Monarch, Queen of Hearts (Girls and Women Empowerment), Tap In Network, Xavier Sams and our media partner FUBU Radio.

Last, we want to give a special shout-out to all volunteers for partnering with SHEEN Magazine for the 2024 SHEEN Magazine Awards. Your support, services and time were instrumental in the show's success.

ABOUT SHEEN MAGAZINE

SHEEN Magazine is "The Ultimate Beauty Guide" for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry.  SHEEN strives to educate, motivate, and empower, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its audience.  Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine has consistently proven to be a media influencer, providing up-to-date news on beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment trends.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat: @sheenmagazine. Connect with us on Instagram at @sheenmagazine.

About SHEEN Magazine Awards

The #SHEENMAGAZINEAWARDS is an annual celebration, that donates a portion of the proceeds to local charities supporting #HBCU students with financial challenges. The ongoing mission of the SHEEN Magazine Awards is to honor and celebrate those often overlooked for their trendsetting, life-changing, or charitable contributions. Attendees, partners, advertisers, and families should expect an unparalleled experience that includes a star-studded award show, a VIP private reception, live performances, and an incredible after-party, all while mixing and mingling with celebrities and international influencers.

Media Contact
Jackie Bush
***@sheenmagazine.com
2139249204
End
Source:SHEEN Magazine
Email:***@sheenmagazine.com Email Verified
Beauty
Entertainment
Atlanta - Georgia - United States
G. J. & J.~A Public Relations Company PRs
