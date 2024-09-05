Los Angeles County Library Acquires Dr. Eunice Moseley's 'Journey to Success: A Systematic Review'

Follow on Google News
Los Angeles County Library and Los Angeles Public Library Acquires Dr. Eunice Moseley's Textbook 'Journey to Success: A Systematic Review'
The Los Angeles County Library is the largest public library in the United States, serving 49 of the 88 cities of Los Angeles County. Headed by Director Skye Patrick, the Los Angeles County Library is located at 150 East El Segundo Blvd in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Public Library serves the city of Los Angeles, which has over 19 million residents. The Los Angeles Public Library holds over six million volumes of books. The Los Angeles Public Library is located at 630 West 5th Street in Los Angeles. It is headed by Director Joyce Cooper.
Dr. Eunice Moseley, aside from being an author, is a syndicated columnist. Her column, The Pulse of Entertainment, has an estimated weekly readership of one million. Published twice a week, The Pulse of Entertainment is housed at www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com - Dr. Moseley's digital magazine launched in 2009. The website of ThePulseofEntertainment.com received on average 160,000 hits a month. She also hosts Webinars on various topics, one topic is based on the "Journey to Success" textbook where Dr. Moseley and three others discuss difference aspects of the books' content. Dr. Eunice speaks on the concept of success; Lee Bailey (publisher of EURweb.com) speaks on overcoming setbacks to get to success; Dr. Kerri Hobbs (Executive Director of the More Than a Fraction Foundation) speaks on the importance of knowing your worth, and Dr. Winston Grier (a pastor and host of the W.O.R.D. Podcast) speaks on the best way to make money.
Dr. Eunice Moseley also owns Freelance Associates, a management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm based in Long Beach, California which was launched in 1993. In 1999 she launched the "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) where she and others speak on the business of entertainment. The conference offers two stages, one to showcase professional acts and the other an international talent competition where over $20,000 in products, services and cash can be won.
Dr. Moseley holds a PhD in Management with a concentration on leadership and organizational change; a Master of Management with a concentration in Public Relations; an MBA, and a Master of Education with a concentration in higher education. Dr. Moseley is also a guest lecturer.
Media Contact
Freelance Associates
freeassocinc3@
562-424-3836
