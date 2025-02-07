Follow on Google News
Dr. Eunice Moseley Accepts Adjunct Faculty Position at Stanton University
Entertainment Columnist Dr. Eunice Moseley Accepts Faculty Position at Stanton University for the Business Administration Master's Program
Dr. Eunice Moseley launched Freelance Associates in 1993 as a business service company and in 2000 it became a strategic planning and consulting company. Freelance Associates help guide individuals and businesses in a variety of fields launch companies and establish economic growth. She is ranked at #4 by Feed Spot on the "Top 100 Best Entertainment Journalists & Publishers" list placed above entertainment journalists from Billboard magazine, Washington Times, LA Weekly and Huffington Post. Dr. Moseley launched her column The Pulse of Entertainment after serving as entertainment editor at The Baltimore Times in the early 90s. In the mid-90s she syndicated her column, where she interviews an array of industry executives and artists, and it now has an estimated one million readers a week. In syndication it is published twice a week at www.EURweb.com (one million visitors a month) and picked up periodically by such media outlets as LA Sentinel, LA Watts Times, New Pittsburg Courier, Café Mocha Radio, Chicago Defender, Atlanta Dailey World, The Washington Informer and The New Citizen's Press – to name a few. In 2008 she launched www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, a digital magazine, to house her weekly column and also offer other entertainment news and a online/streaming network of her most popular recorded interviews, celebrity shout-out videos and her favorite music videos. The digital magazine currently has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month.
Dr. Moseley launched the Uplifting Minds II Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com)
Also, an author, Dr. Eunice's latest book released is titled "Journey to Success: A Systematic Review" (Dorrance Publishing) which examines the concept of success by using the authors' life of overcoming setbacks and adversities to reach that next level of success. The book inspires and guides the readers in how they too can overcome their own setbacks to reach their next level of success. The "Journey to Success" textbook has been acquired by various libraries and library systems such as the Los Angeles County Library System, the Baltimore Enoch Pratt Free Library System, and Harvey, Princeton and Oxford Free Libraries. The "Journey to Success" book is also been acquired by book stores in Tokyo, Dubai, Japan and Zimbabwe, South African and Zealand – to name a few..
Dr. Moseley also hosts various Webinars, one based on the "Journey to Success" textbook where she and three others professionals (Dr. Lee Bailey, publisher of EURweb.com; Dr, Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, founder of the More Than a Fraction Foundation, and Dr. Winston Grier Pastor at The Living Church in Georgia) speak on certain aspects of the book (concept of success; setbacks; your worth, and making money).
Dr. Moseley holds a PhD in management, and masters in management technology, public relations, and education.
