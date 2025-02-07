 

Dr. Eunice Moseley Accepts Adjunct Faculty Position at Stanton University

Entertainment Columnist Dr. Eunice Moseley Accepts Faculty Position at Stanton University for the Business Administration Master's Program
By:
 
 
Stanton University
Stanton University
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Feb. 12, 2025 - PRLog -- Entertainment columnist Dr. Eunice Moseley (www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com), president of Freelance Associates a business management and public relations strategic planning and consulting firm, accepts a faculty position at Stanton University for the master's program in business administration. Courses may include business management, communications, information systems or website design. However, Dr. Moseley begins Spring, 2025 with the International Strategic Management course. Established in 1996, Stanton University is a private non-profit institution committed to teaching, providing educational excellence and mentoring. Located in Anaheim, California (main campus) and Los Angeles, Stanton University is headed by Dr. David Kim (president) with Dr. Louna Hallak as dean of Stanton University's business program.

Dr. Eunice Moseley launched Freelance Associates in 1993 as a business service company and in 2000 it became a strategic planning and consulting company. Freelance Associates help guide individuals and businesses in a variety of fields launch companies and establish economic growth. She is ranked at #4 by Feed Spot on the "Top 100 Best Entertainment Journalists & Publishers" list placed above entertainment journalists from Billboard magazine, Washington Times, LA Weekly and Huffington Post. Dr. Moseley launched her column The Pulse of Entertainment after serving as entertainment editor at The Baltimore Times in the early 90s. In the mid-90s she syndicated her column, where she interviews an array of industry executives and artists, and it now has an estimated one million readers a week. In syndication it is published twice a week at www.EURweb.com (one million visitors a month) and picked up periodically by such media outlets as LA Sentinel, LA Watts Times, New Pittsburg Courier, Café Mocha Radio, Chicago Defender, Atlanta Dailey World, The Washington Informer and  The New Citizen's Press – to name a few. In 2008 she launched  www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, a digital magazine, to house her weekly column and also offer other entertainment news and a online/streaming network of her most popular recorded interviews, celebrity shout-out videos and her favorite music videos. The digital magazine currently has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month.

Dr. Moseley launched the Uplifting Minds II Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) in 1999 to educate young artists and music executives about the business of entertainment and showcase their talents (singers, songwriters, dancers and actors) for a panel of entertainment industry professionals and established artists. She manages and moderates the conference annually in Baltimore and Los Angeles. The ULMII entertainment conference has help launch many careers, such as Grammy winning Miguel ("Adorn"), Disney's RoShon Fegan ("Camp Rock," "Shake It Up"), actress Naturi Naughten ("Power") and songwriters/producers The Featherstones (Dru Hill's platinum selling single "I Should Be Your Boyfriend"). In 2024 Dr. Eunice launched the Uplifting Minds II Foundation, a 501 c3 with a mission to empower the underserved with such programs as the One Stop Business Shop (to fund the launch of sole proprietorships), the ULMII Professional Conference (to unite genius level talent with corporate America) and the ULMII Academy (business management and public relations).

Also, an author, Dr. Eunice's latest book released is titled "Journey to Success: A Systematic Review" (Dorrance Publishing) which examines the concept of success by using the authors' life of overcoming setbacks and adversities to reach that next level of success. The book inspires and guides the readers in how they too can overcome their own setbacks to reach their next level of success. The "Journey to Success" textbook has been acquired by various libraries and library systems such as the Los Angeles County Library System, the Baltimore Enoch Pratt Free Library System, and Harvey, Princeton and Oxford Free Libraries. The "Journey to Success" book is also been acquired by book stores in Tokyo, Dubai, Japan and Zimbabwe, South African and Zealand – to name a few..

Dr. Moseley also hosts various Webinars, one based on the "Journey to Success" textbook where she and three others professionals (Dr. Lee Bailey, publisher of EURweb.com; Dr, Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, founder of the More Than a Fraction Foundation, and Dr. Winston Grier Pastor at The Living Church in Georgia) speak on certain aspects of the book (concept of success; setbacks; your worth, and making money).

Dr. Moseley holds a PhD in management, and masters in management technology, public relations, and education.

Source:
