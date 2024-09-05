Follow on Google News
OC Coalition...Recognizes Snell & Wilmer...and Attorney Vivienne Chen as a "Top Young Lawyer of OC"
"At Snell & Wilmer, we believe that a diverse and inclusive environment is essential for fostering innovation, collaboration and excellence,"
Chen is a member of the firm's real estate practice group, and her practice involves a broad range of real estate transactions, including acquisitions and disposition, real estate development, and commercial leasing of all types. Chen represents local, regional, and national homebuilders, commercial developers, financial institutions, purchasers and sellers, as well as landlords, and tenants across various property types, such as office, retail, hotel and other income producing property. Chen also assists clients with title and survey work and matters relating to commercial development, office and retail leasing, developing, owning, operating, and leasing real estate.
Chen is an active member in several organizations in the greater community, such as the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, the Orange County Bar Association, and the Orange County & Inland Empire Chapter of the Urban Land Institute. She is also an active member of the Real Property Section of the Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA), where she serves as a member of the Executive Committee and mentors three students that are a part of the Asian Pacific American Law Students Association (APALSA) from her alma mater, Loyola Law School. Additionally, Chen currently serves as a co-lead for Snell & Wilmer's Lawyers of Color (LOC) affinity group, which was created to enhance the firm's commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment that encourages initiative, innovation, teamwork, and loyalty for all attorneys, regardless of race or ethnic background.
The OCCDL is a collaborative effort of professionals from leading Orange County law firms and other community partners promoting the recruitment, retainment, equity among, and advancement of diverse attorneys in Orange County. Through its members and partnerships, it has been able to extend its outreach in the community, partner with local schools and organizations to increase community involvement and provide education focused on diversity to students and attorneys.
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 500 attorneys practicing in 16 locations throughout the United States and in Mexico, including Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Boise, Idaho; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Portland, Oregon; Dallas, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Seattle, Washington; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals, and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit swlaw.com (http://www.swlaw.com/
