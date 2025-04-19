Follow on Google News
Snell & Wilmer Partners Rose Sorensen & Douglas Thompson Named 2025 Legal Visionaries by L.A. Times
By: Snell & Wilmer
With decades of experience, Sorensen's practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, commercial finance, divestitures, reorganizations, private placements, venture capital, joint ventures, licensing, entity structure and formation, corporate governance, and telecommunications. She has extensive experience handling large-scale mergers and acquisitions, project and corporate financings, and restructurings in a variety of industries including software and technology, consumer goods, manufacturing, industrials (including aerospace and defense), food and beverage, healthcare, business services, and construction (including building materials).
Sorensen has been named as a "Women of Influence: Attorneys" by the Los Angeles Business Journal for three consecutive years and featured as a "2024 Top 100 Lawyers of Los Angeles." These awards reflect her commitment to excellence and her contributions to advancing the legal industry. She is presently serving on the Board of Governors for the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors for the Association for Corporate Growth Los Angeles, chairing its Membership Committee, and working to relaunch the Aerospace and Defense Forum's San Fernando Valley Chapter.
Thompson defends class action litigation matters and represents financial institutions and businesses in related regulatory investigations. With a focus on banking and consumer lending laws, he has represented clients in over 250 class actions. Prior to joining our firm, he held many leadership roles at an Am Law 100 firm, including office managing partner, co-leader of Global Banking Sector and Global Financial Services Disputes and Investigations practices, and leader of the Class and Derivative Actions practice. Thompson has extensive in-house experience that enables him to focus on litigation strategy and resources to address the issues most critical to institutional clients. He also counsel clients in a variety of industries regarding climate risks and sustainability risks and opportunities and mitigating greenwashing/
Thompson has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times B2B Banking & Finance magazine for two consecutive years as a "Banking and Finance Visionary" for his leadership and contributions to the industry. Beyond his legal practice, he is deeply involved in community organizations, serving as a Director for the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles and a Trustee for the United States Olympic & Paralympic Foundation, and giving back through pro bono opportunities.
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with over 500 attorneys practicing in 17 locations throughout the United States and in Mexico, including Los Angeles, Orange County, Palo Alto and San Diego, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Boise, Idaho; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Portland, Oregon; Dallas, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Seattle, Washington; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit swlaw.com.
Christopher Saldivar
***@swlaw.com
