Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
The Wellness Revolution Pediatric Summit Addresses Misconceptions & Censorship in Pediatric Healthc
By: Wellness Revolution Pediatric Summit
We are witnessing the sickest generation of kids in history with childhood illnesses skyrocketing. It's more urgent than ever that parents and doctors from around the country can gather at this important conference. With his recent announcement to put his energy and support behind the leading presidential candidate, Bobby Kennedy's message "Make America Healthy Again" is in complete alignment with the goals of the Wellness Revolution Pediatric Summit. His emphasis on reducing chronic childhood illnesses and advocating for informed health choices echo the Summit's efforts to challenge conventional healthcare practices and government policy that restrict real health options.
The Warners state, "Parents deserve to know all their options when it comes to their children's health. The truth has been hidden for too long, and it's time to bring it to light." In addition to parental education, the Summit offers training and continuing education credits for chiropractic, medical doctors and naturopathic practitioners, empowering them to serve as primary care providers for families seeking alternatives to the standard pediatric model. These initiatives aim to foster long-term wellness through integrative approaches that prioritize natural health and prevention.
With over 40 renowned practitioners and scientific expert speakers, the Wellness Revolution Pediatric Summit continues to be a beacon of education for doctors and hope for families seeking informed choices in child health. As the conference celebrates 25 years, the Warners remain committed to guiding parents and practitioners alike toward a future where children can thrive free from unnecessary pharmaceutical interventions. "We believe in a future where the healthiest generation of children is yet to come," the Warners affirm, reflecting on the Summit's enduring impact.
Drs. Theresa and Stuart Warner have been at the forefront of family wellness and pediatric chiropractic care for 30 years, dedicating their careers to transforming healthcare for children. They are internationally recognized for their efforts to combat the alarming rise in childhood illnesses, advocating for holistic, drug-free approaches. The Warners are also influential media figures, appearing on national television, such as The Doctors TV Show and the Highwire with Del Bigtree, and global forums such as the United Nations. Despite significant censorship, they continue their mission to educate parents and professionals, all while raising their family with a focus on wellness parenting and natural living.
For more information and to register for the Summit, visit https://www.wellnessparenting.info
Contact
Johanna Maaghul
***@nextwaveresources.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse