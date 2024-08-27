 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Pediatric Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Point Pleasant
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2024
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21
August 2024
3130292827

Follow on Google News

The Wellness Revolution Pediatric Summit Addresses Misconceptions & Censorship in Pediatric Healthc

By: Wellness Revolution Pediatric Summit
 
 
Teri And Stu Warner Robert F Kennedy Jr On Stage
Teri And Stu Warner Robert F Kennedy Jr On Stage
POINT PLEASANT, N.J. - Aug. 31, 2024 - PRLog -- November 1st through 3rd in Phoenix, Arizona, will mark the 25th anniversary of the Wellness Revolution Pediatric Summit, as it continues its long-game strategy on the education of misconceptions surrounding pediatric well visits. Drs. Theresa and Stuart Warner, self-proclaimed as "America's Most Censored Family," emphasize that many parents are unaware of the origins of pediatric 'well visits' and their connection to a pharmaceutical schedule and how today's pediatricians must rely financially on this model to make up to 90% of their income. In addition to the challenges associated with educating practitioners and parents on this matter, the Warners continue to face significant censorship and suppression of information on this topic and the alternatives that provide true health to parents and their children.

We are witnessing the sickest generation of kids in history with childhood illnesses skyrocketing. It's more urgent than ever that parents and doctors from around the country can gather at this important conference. With his recent announcement to put his energy and support behind the leading presidential candidate, Bobby Kennedy's message "Make America Healthy Again" is in complete alignment with the goals of the Wellness Revolution Pediatric Summit. His emphasis on reducing chronic childhood illnesses and advocating for informed health choices echo the Summit's efforts to challenge conventional healthcare practices and government policy that restrict real health options.

The Warners state, "Parents deserve to know all their options when it comes to their children's health. The truth has been hidden for too long, and it's time to bring it to light." In addition to parental education, the Summit offers training and continuing education credits for chiropractic, medical doctors and naturopathic practitioners, empowering them to serve as primary care providers for families seeking alternatives to the standard pediatric model. These initiatives aim to foster long-term wellness through integrative approaches that prioritize natural health and prevention.

With over 40 renowned practitioners and scientific expert speakers, the Wellness Revolution Pediatric Summit continues to be a beacon of education for doctors and hope for families seeking informed choices in child health. As the conference celebrates 25 years, the Warners remain committed to guiding parents and practitioners alike toward a future where children can thrive free from unnecessary pharmaceutical interventions. "We believe in a future where the healthiest generation of children is yet to come," the Warners affirm, reflecting on the Summit's enduring impact.

Drs. Theresa and Stuart Warner have been at the forefront of family wellness and pediatric chiropractic care for 30 years, dedicating their careers to transforming healthcare for children. They are internationally recognized for their efforts to combat the alarming rise in childhood illnesses, advocating for holistic, drug-free approaches. The Warners are also influential media figures, appearing on national television, such as The Doctors TV Show and the Highwire with Del Bigtree, and global forums such as the United Nations. Despite significant censorship, they continue their mission to educate parents and professionals, all while raising their family with a focus on wellness parenting and natural living.

For more information and to register for the Summit, visit https://www.wellnessparenting.info

Contact
Johanna Maaghul
***@nextwaveresources.com
End
Source:Wellness Revolution Pediatric Summit
Email:***@nextwaveresources.com Email Verified
Tags:Pediatric Health
Industry:Health
Location:Point Pleasant - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Waterside Productions News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Aug 31, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share