No More Taxes No More Waste - Just Prosperity
By: FreedomLawSchool
The United States is at a historic crossroads as discussions heat up about abolishing the IRS, overhauling the tax system, and rethinking tariffs under Trump's bold agenda. Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, and Joe Banister, former IRS agent and whistleblower, are leading the charge to educate and empower taxpayers during this pivotal moment.
As the country faces growing dissatisfaction with federal taxes and concerns over economic stability, Mottahedeh and Banister offer a clear path forward: eliminate income taxes, replace them with tariffs, and cut government waste to restore American prosperity.
What People Need to Understand about our Tax System
Federal Income Tax is Misapplied: Mottahedeh explains how the income tax is constitutional, but only applies to citizens and residents of Washington D.C.. The IRS has never indicted Peymon for not having filed or paying taxes for over 30 years.
"Americans have been misled for decades into voluntarily paying taxes they don't legally owe. It's time for the truth to come out," says Peymon Mottahedeh.
A Return to Tariffs
Both Mottahedeh and Banister advocate for funding the federal government through tariffs on imports and taxes on foreigners. Tariffs would incentivize companies to bring manufacturing back to the U.S., creating millions of jobs and revitalizing the economy. Foreign workers and students could pay their fair share, reducing the tax burden on American citizens.
"The United States thrived for over a century using tariffs to fund its government. We can do it again and free Americans from the burden of income taxes," adds Mottahedeh.
Federal Waste and Corruption
Mottahedeh highlights that only 6% of federal employees work 40-hour weeks, and the budget could be cut by over two-thirds without sacrificing essential services. Banister, having worked inside the IRS, underscores the inefficiencies and lack of accountability within the agency.
"The government doesn't need more of your money—it needs to stop wasting it," says Joe Banister.
How Americans Can Prepare through Understanding
The federal tax system may soon undergo one of its most significant transformations in history. Banister and Mottahedeh urge taxpayers to understand how this system has been misrepresented to trick taxpayers into paying into this fraudulent system.
Why This Matters Now
As Trump teases the American people with the idea of abolishing the IRS, it becomes even more imperative to understand the history of this corrupt and fraudulent agency. Trump's push for tariffs and the potential elimination of the IRS could reshape the economy and government funding as we know it. A mass awakening of people about the truth behind the IRS would accelerate and further empower this process.
Joe Banister - Former IRS Agent and Tax Reform Advocate
Joe Banister is a former IRS Criminal Investigation Division agent who exposed the unconstitutional enforcement of federal income tax laws. While working at the IRS, Joe discovered that no law explicitly requires most Americans to pay a federal income tax on their wages and that the IRS systematically deceives the public to enforce compliance. After questioning his superiors and receiving no valid answers, he resigned in 1999, refusing to participate in a fraudulent system that violates Americans' rights. Joe authored Investigating The Federal Income Tax: A Report To The American People (https://www.amazon.com/
Peymon Mottahedeh - Founder of Freedom Law School
Peymon Mottahedeh, an Iranian-born Jewish immigrant, came to the United States in 1977 in pursuit of liberty and justice. Inspired by his personal experiences and observations of discrepancies in America's governance and financial systems, he founded Freedom Law School (https://www.freedomlawschool.org/
