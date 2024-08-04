Follow on Google News
Athletes and Celebrities Come Out to Support Professional Fighters Suffering Financially
This special fundraiser will feature a unique blend of entertainment and competition, bringing together former fighters, actors, and professional bowlers for a lively night of bowling.
Many professional fighters earn approximately $15,000 over their entire careers, often without medical insurance or savings. They struggle day-to-day, sometimes dealing with mental health issues unknown to fans, managers, or promoters.
About the Organizers:
John "Iceman" Scully, based in New Jersey, had a notable boxing career with a 38-11 record, including 21 knockouts. He fought some of the best in the world, including former WBO and NABO Champion Michael Nunn, and sparred with legends like Roy Jones Jr. and James "Lights Out" Toney. Currently a boxing analyst and trainer, John often auctions boxing memorabilia to support fighters in need, including former world champion Wilfredo Benitez.
Alan Santana, a former featherweight, saw his career cut short by an automobile accident. At the time, he was in negotiations to fight on the George Foreman undercard. Now a bestselling author of "Unprotected,"
Teaming up with Alan is Paul Varela, a former childhood friend and professional bowler, known for his management skills and engaging personality. Paul is enlisting former PBA bowlers to support the event, alongside many former boxing greats and champions. Actors from film and TV will also be in attendance.
Event Highlights:
This event is a remarkable opportunity to give back to those who have entertained and inspired us through their dedication to boxing.
For more information or to participate, please contact:
Deborah Hayter
deborahhayter@
Contact
Deborah Hayter
***@yahoo.com
