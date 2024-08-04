Athletes and Celebrities Come Out to Support Professional Fighters Suffering Financially

This special fundraiser will feature a unique blend of entertainment and competition, bringing together former fighters, actors, and professional bowlers for a lively night of bowling.

Teams will consist of four bowlers paired with a former professional bowler, an actor, or a professional boxer.

The format includes three games, with the top five teams advancing to the semi-finals. The highest-scoring team will then compete in the finals.

Winners will receive beautiful WBC (World Boxing Council) medals for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

A WBC world championship belt will be auctioned off, generously donated by the WBC.

Additional auction items include ringside tickets for Englebrecht Promotions' shows, LA Dodgers and LA Clippers tickets, autographed boxing gloves from WBC Champion Leo Santa Cruz, and signed books from author Gene Aguilera.

-- Stepping inside a boxing ring requires immense courage and dedication, but for many fighters, their financial future is uncertain once their careers end. Recognizing this pressing need, former professional fighters Alan Santana and Iceman John Scully have organized a special fundraiser event to benefit fighters in need. The event will raise funds to assist with medical expenses, daily living costs, food, and clothing.Many professional fighters earn approximately $15,000 over their entire careers, often without medical insurance or savings. They struggle day-to-day, sometimes dealing with mental health issues unknown to fans, managers, or promoters.https://www.alansantana.com, based in New Jersey, had a notable boxing career with a 38-11 record, including 21 knockouts. He fought some of the best in the world, including former WBO and NABO Champion Michael Nunn, and sparred with legends like Roy Jones Jr. and James "Lights Out" Toney. Currently a boxing analyst and trainer, John often auctions boxing memorabilia to support fighters in need, including former world champion Wilfredo Benitez., a former featherweight, saw his career cut short by an automobile accident. At the time, he was in negotiations to fight on the George Foreman undercard. Now a bestselling author of "Unprotected,"Alan educates athletes on the financial aspects of boxing.Teaming up with Alan is, a former childhood friend and professional bowler, known for his management skills and engaging personality. Paul is enlisting former PBA bowlers to support the event, alongside many former boxing greats and champions. Actors from film and TV will also be in attendance.alansantana.comThis event is a remarkable opportunity to give back to those who have entertained and inspired us through their dedication to boxing.Deborah Hayterdeborahhayter@gmail.comis a former professional featherweight boxer and bestselling author.is a former professional boxer, boxing analyst, and trainer.