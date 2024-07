Creatives Who Hustle Honors KaMillion, Angelica Nwandu, CeCe Valencia, Angel Brinks, Hollywood

By: The Jamison Agency LLC

Angell Conwell

Kelley Jamison

***@thejamisonagency.com Kelley Jamison

Creatives Who Hustle hosted the first annualto kick off the 2024 BET Awards week on Thursday June 27th, 2024 at Fame Cast Media Studios in Santa Monica, CA.The Creatives Who Hustle mixer served as a networking galore filled with a night of creativity, live performances, honorees, networking, and showcasing talent. The celebration was dedicated to honoring and spotlighting outstanding industry professionals, influencers, artists, actors, executives, and more who stand as well-deserved trailblazers in their respectable diverse fields. Powered by The Jamison Agency and Creatives Who Hustle, the organization will proudly recognize those individuals who are dominating their lanes in the entertainment industry of music, fashion, beauty, acting, directing, gaming, photography, producing, and film.TV Host and contributorserved as this year's host, this year's honorees consisted of:(Founder of The Shade Room),(Grammy Award Winning songwriter and star actress of Rap Sh!t),(Founder of Blakk Smoke),(Radio Legend and radio personality of 93.5 KDAY),(Serial entrepreneur and influencer),(Founder and CEO of Angel Brinks Fashion),(International singer, actress, and author),(Celebrity stylist),(Celebrity Publicist),(Award Winning media personality and journalist)(American Actress),(Celebrity MUA),(Celebrity hairstylist)(The Voice of The Gen Z), and(social media influencer)200 plus attendees enjoyed live entertainment from songstress, R&B sensation, rapper, and upcoming artist(Basketball Wives cast member). Drinks courtesy ofwere served, while guests enjoyed food catered byVendor Z Jewelry provided luxury molding services for customized grills, while guests enjoyed shopping with other vendors in attendance. The night was kicked off with an intimate red carpet and meet and greet hour. Each honoree accepted their award, while giving heartfelt speechless in honor of the recognition.Some of the Special Guests in attendance were; Lea Robinson ( Emmy Award Winning Pose On FX), Sapphire Blaze (Cast Member of Zeus Baddies Caribbean),Daughterr, RoccStar (9x Grammy Award Winning Producer), ScarFace (Cast member of Zeus Baddies Caribbean) artist Anaya LoveNote, rapper Ceasar Christian, and more.Additional sponsors and brands Bouji Lip Cosmetics by Latavia Robinson, Rare Rich Beauty Body, and Fore The Brand. UpScale Magazine and The UnCutt were this year's media partners.Creatives Who Hustle Will continue to Serve as a powerful catalyst for like-minded individuals to connect, exchange ideas, and collaborate on future projects while mingling with fellow creatives and showcasing their work in a supportive environment.