 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Print
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Grand Blanc
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2024
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Follow on Google News

Celebrating 40 Years of Excellence: MSL Marks a Milestone Anniversary

A Legacy of Quality Service and Technical Support Continues with New Leadership
By: Mid-State Litho, Inc.
 
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - June 19, 2024 - PRLog -- MSL is proud to announce that we are celebrating our 40th anniversary of business as of June 15th this year. In 1984, Douglas Barrett founded this company with the goal of providing high-quality service to his customers. He had been working for another company who was providing substandard support for their customers and learned the value of customer support.

Doug began the business from his small house in Flint, working alongside his two young children, myself and my sister. Our mother, Ellen Barrett, joined the company to help and the rest is history. Today, we have a full-service department with an excellent reputation. Fixing problems the right way and getting it done quickly is the foundation of good support.

Over 40 years, the industry has changed a tremendous amount. Technology has advanced at an incredible rate. The old offset Toko duplicators we started with are now relics of the past. Our modern equipment is incredibly sophisticated and has a high level of automation.

The relationships we've built with our customers are more than just business; they are the heart of our company. Some of our original clients have grown up by our side and we have a lot of pride in watching them find success with us. We're expanding and have developed a new machine shop to support this new phase of business happening in 2024.

In February of this year, Doug and Ellen decided to transition into retirement. Business ownership is hard work, and after decades in the business, Doug and Ellen have earned their well-deserved downtime. We're incredibly grateful for their vision and leadership, and the strong foundation they've built.

Sarah King and Steven Barrett are now operating as business partners. We have both been active in the business for more than 20 years and have spent that time learning every piece of the puzzle. Steven is acting as President and Sarah is the treasurer. We understand the importance of protecting those core values that have made this company so successful, servicing our customers with expert technical support and high-quality customer support.

Our success wouldn't be possible without the unwavering support of our vendors and suppliers. They are the unsung heroes behind the scenes, going above and beyond to ensure we can deliver for our customers. We deeply appreciate their partnership and trust.

I want to personally thank you all for helping us reach this major milestone. We would never have made it this far without our customers, vendors, suppliers, and our friends all placing their faith in us and giving us the chance to succeed. I promise to never take any of you for granted and we will always remember that it's you who made us who we are. https://midstatelitho.com

Contact
Sullivan Rembert
***@midstatelitho.com
End
Source:Mid-State Litho, Inc.
Email:***@midstatelitho.com Email Verified
Tags:Print
Industry:Business
Location:Grand Blanc - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mid State Litho News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jun 19, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share