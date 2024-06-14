Follow on Google News
Celebrating 40 Years of Excellence: MSL Marks a Milestone Anniversary
A Legacy of Quality Service and Technical Support Continues with New Leadership
By: Mid-State Litho, Inc.
Doug began the business from his small house in Flint, working alongside his two young children, myself and my sister. Our mother, Ellen Barrett, joined the company to help and the rest is history. Today, we have a full-service department with an excellent reputation. Fixing problems the right way and getting it done quickly is the foundation of good support.
Over 40 years, the industry has changed a tremendous amount. Technology has advanced at an incredible rate. The old offset Toko duplicators we started with are now relics of the past. Our modern equipment is incredibly sophisticated and has a high level of automation.
The relationships we've built with our customers are more than just business; they are the heart of our company. Some of our original clients have grown up by our side and we have a lot of pride in watching them find success with us. We're expanding and have developed a new machine shop to support this new phase of business happening in 2024.
In February of this year, Doug and Ellen decided to transition into retirement. Business ownership is hard work, and after decades in the business, Doug and Ellen have earned their well-deserved downtime. We're incredibly grateful for their vision and leadership, and the strong foundation they've built.
Sarah King and Steven Barrett are now operating as business partners. We have both been active in the business for more than 20 years and have spent that time learning every piece of the puzzle. Steven is acting as President and Sarah is the treasurer. We understand the importance of protecting those core values that have made this company so successful, servicing our customers with expert technical support and high-quality customer support.
Our success wouldn't be possible without the unwavering support of our vendors and suppliers. They are the unsung heroes behind the scenes, going above and beyond to ensure we can deliver for our customers. We deeply appreciate their partnership and trust.
I want to personally thank you all for helping us reach this major milestone. We would never have made it this far without our customers, vendors, suppliers, and our friends all placing their faith in us and giving us the chance to succeed. I promise to never take any of you for granted and we will always remember that it's you who made us who we are. https://midstatelitho.com
