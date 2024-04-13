Follow on Google News
WZ announces promotion of Brett L. Ward, CFI to SVP – Client Relations and Business Development
Brett L. Ward, CFI will lead the WZ Business Development team in both the public and private sector divisions and continue to build strong relationships with the investigative community.
Brett L. Ward, CFI, has been a member of the WZ team since 1998, contributing in a variety of ways to the success of the organization and, most importantly, to the education of investigators across the globe. Ward, a highly requested instructor at WZ, has conducted hundreds of training seminars, keynote presentations, and one-on-one consulting sessions over the last two decades. He has had the ability to educate practitioners in law enforcement, federal agencies, loss prevention, legal professionals, auditors, and dozens of other verticals. Ward has also worked to support our human resources, employee relations, ethics, people and culture, and talent development professionals as he led the marketability of WZ's customized training programs for this portion of the industry.
Shane Sturman, CEO shared his excitement for the organization, "Ward's dedication, work ethic, and passion for training and education has been well established over his 26 years with WZ. We are excited about his expanded role and confident his leadership will be instrumental in achieving our company's vision of growth through professional relationships."
Ward's most recent role centered on relationship building and business development within the private sector. In addition to that role, Ward has also been responsible for conducting dozens of training programs annually – further building relationships with the community while spreading the knowledge of evidence-based practices. With the additional task of supporting our public-sector partners in law enforcement and state or federal agencies, Ward will dedicate most of his time to relationship-
"Looking forward to the challenge of this final chapter of a truly blessed career with WZ. Somewhat of a 'coming home' after spending most of my first decade working within the law enforcement vertical. Personal and professional growth often comes with sacrifice. Although my time will lean away from something I truly love – speaking, I will remain a liaison and in contact with the hundreds of organizations and departments I've been fortunate enough to work with over the last 26 years with WZ. I have a great team, and together we're going to continue to move the needle of advancement on education in moral and ethical investigative interviewing."
The WZ Business Development team continues to build strong relationships with the investigative community. Within this team, Kole Cluxton partners as a liaison and client relationship representative with private sector organizations, working diligently to listen to the field and deliver on expected objectives. Additionally, Kelly Pate continues to work with our law enforcement partners in co-sponsored training programs and building long-term relationships to deliver value to their specific needs. Jake Alba, the newest addition to the WZ team, is focused on outreach to law enforcement or federal agencies to develop contractual or customized training sessions.
"Ward has been an established leader in this community for several years. The opportunity for him to focus on building relationships while leading our client relations team will give us a more unified voice and presence in the industry," says Dave Thompson, President of WZ.
About Wicklander-Zulawski:
