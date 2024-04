18th Annual High Performance Home Tour Will Feature Green Certified Homes Throughout The Triangle

By: HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties

April 27-28 from Noon – 5 pm

Contact

Constructive Marketing

***@constructivemarketing.net Constructive Marketing

End

-- The Home Builders Associations of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties and Raleigh/Wake County present the 2024 High Performance Home Tour on April 27-28 from Noon – 5 pm.No registration is required – Tour attendees may begin at any home on tour and visit as many (or all!) entries as desired. Each home on tour is certified in one of the following accredited programs: National Green Building Standard, ecoSelect, ENERGY STAR, Duke HERO, Zero Energy Ready Home Program, Passive House, and/or HERS, having been inspected and third-party verified to ensure the home meets the minimum certification requirements established by its specified program.With today's home buyers looking for healthy, efficient, and cost-effective homes, high performance builders are poised to fulfill these consumer needs. Tour entries may be in various stages of construction or owner-occupied, allowing a unique opportunity to view first-hand an array of the innovative high performance building practices at work in our area."We are very excited to present the 2024 High Performance Home Tour – What a great opportunity to check out the latest in green home technology this Spring!" says Julie Carrow, Director of Special Events at the HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties. "We invite you to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to learn more about the benefits of a healthier, more comfortable, and energy efficient home for you and your family."The Triangle has long been recognized as a leader in building innovative, high performance, green homes. According to Home Innovation Research Labs, North Carolina continues to rank first in the country in the number of NGBS Green Certified single-family homes.Builders participating in this year's Tour:Absolute Construction and Development, LLC, 121 Nassau Trail, PittsboroAnchorage Building Corp., 211 Forest Light Lane, PittsboroTri Pointe Homes, 301 Wendover Parkway, PittsboroTri Pointe Homes, 192 Norwell Lane, PittsboroSilver Developers, LLC, 4640 Array Drive (GPS to 7906 Orange Grove Road), Chapel HillAnchorage Building Corp., 116 Headwaters Trail, HillsboroughHeirloom Builders, Inc., 1820 Arthur Minnis Road, HillsboroughAnchorage Building Corp., 101 Short Street, DurhamBeazer Homes, 1100 Balsawood Drive, DurhamThe Florian Companies, 1018 Manor Way, DurhamBuildSense, Inc., 9228 Tenners Way, Wake ForestHearthstone Luxury Homes, 1636 Legacy Ridge Lane, Wake ForestSage Built, LLC, 808 Journeys Rest Lane, ApexSpecial thanks to our sponsors: Home Innovations, Wendell Building Supply, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy HERO Program, Sherwin Williams, and Triangle Media Partners.Visit www.HighPerformanceHomeTour.org to learn more about each entry and map your route. For more information on the Tour, call (919) 493-8899, email julie@hbadoc.com , or visit the HPHT pages on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/HighPerformanceHomeTour)and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/highperformancehometour/). #HPHT2024