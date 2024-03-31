Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
18th Annual High Performance Home Tour Will Feature Green Certified Homes Throughout The Triangle
By: HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties
With today's home buyers looking for healthy, efficient, and cost-effective homes, high performance builders are poised to fulfill these consumer needs. Tour entries may be in various stages of construction or owner-occupied, allowing a unique opportunity to view first-hand an array of the innovative high performance building practices at work in our area.
"We are very excited to present the 2024 High Performance Home Tour – What a great opportunity to check out the latest in green home technology this Spring!" says Julie Carrow, Director of Special Events at the HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties. "We invite you to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to learn more about the benefits of a healthier, more comfortable, and energy efficient home for you and your family."
The Triangle has long been recognized as a leader in building innovative, high performance, green homes. According to Home Innovation Research Labs, North Carolina continues to rank first in the country in the number of NGBS Green Certified single-family homes.
Builders participating in this year's Tour:
Absolute Construction and Development, LLC, 121 Nassau Trail, Pittsboro
Anchorage Building Corp., 211 Forest Light Lane, Pittsboro
Tri Pointe Homes, 301 Wendover Parkway, Pittsboro
Tri Pointe Homes, 192 Norwell Lane, Pittsboro
Silver Developers, LLC, 4640 Array Drive (GPS to 7906 Orange Grove Road), Chapel Hill
Anchorage Building Corp., 116 Headwaters Trail, Hillsborough
Heirloom Builders, Inc., 1820 Arthur Minnis Road, Hillsborough
Anchorage Building Corp., 101 Short Street, Durham
Beazer Homes, 1100 Balsawood Drive, Durham
The Florian Companies, 1018 Manor Way, Durham
BuildSense, Inc., 9228 Tenners Way, Wake Forest
Hearthstone Luxury Homes, 1636 Legacy Ridge Lane, Wake Forest
Sage Built, LLC, 808 Journeys Rest Lane, Apex
Special thanks to our sponsors: Home Innovations, Wendell Building Supply, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy HERO Program, Sherwin Williams, and Triangle Media Partners.
Visit www.HighPerformanceHomeTour.org to learn more about each entry and map your route. For more information on the Tour, call (919) 493-8899, email julie@hbadoc.com, or visit the HPHT pages on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Constructive Marketing
***@constructivemarketing.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse