Emmett Till Legacy Foundation helps to Launch Groundbreaking Program Addressing Historical Trauma

Pioneering Initiative Offers Health and Wellness Support as Lifeline for recovery.

By: Emmett Till Legacy Foundation

--"We are truly honored and grateful to everyone who has helped bring the Emmett Louis Till Victims Recovery Program to fruition.Our family understands the sacrifices and live with the remnants of 69 years of injustice and the historical trauma every day.This is an historic moment not just for our family, but for all impacted individuals, families and communities across the State of Minnesota.This long overdue law is the first of it's kind, and is the blueprint to guide Minnesota and the United States on the path to provide victims of historical trauma the health, wellness, healing and recovery services that they need.We believe this type of support will be a lifeline for so many, and we hope that it becomes a model for other states to build upon.We would also like to acknowledge and thank Former State Representative Ruth Richardson and Senator Bobby Joe Champion for sponsoring this bill and the bipartisan Legislators and committee chairs who supported it along with all impacted family members, advocates, social workers, educators, community/civil rights leaders and organizations who testified and wrote letters of support.We look forward to the successful implementation of the Emmett Till Victims Recovery Program going forward and the long term positive impact it will have on the lives in our community and beyond." said Co-Founder/ Executive Director of The Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, Deborah Watts and Board of Director member Teri Watts, both relatives of Emmett Till.The Minnesota Legislature established the Emmett Louis Till Victims Recovery Program in the Laws of Minnesota 2023, chapter 70, article 4, section 104. The new competitive grant program was established to address the health and wellness needs of victims of trauma and the families and the heirs of the victims. A total of $500,000 is available for this one-time grant program. While the grant program is named for Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old Black boy who was kidnapped, lynched, and brutally murdered in a racially motivated hate crime in 1955, the program was established to support victims of trauma more broadly, including all individuals who have experienced discrimination or oppression based on race, ethnicity, or national origin."We are very appreciative of this opportunity to work with the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation to implement this innovative program and get this help out into the community to support those affected by historical trauma," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham.The Minnesota Department of Health is in the process of creating the new Emmett Louis Till Victims Recovery Program. A competitive request for proposals was released in March 2024, with a deadline of April 1, 2024 and grant awards will begin in July 2024.Founded in 2005, Emmett Till Legacy Foundation (ETLF) and the Emmett Till Institute of Leadership and Learning (E-TILL) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to preserving the memory and legacy of Emmett Louis Till and his mother Mamie Till Mobley's hope for justice and that his death not be in vain.As a promise to his mother, the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation is "creating a legacy of hope."While, "Preserving the Past and inspiring the future," ETLF offers programs, opportunities and scholarships that educate, equip, engage, inspire and empower youth, women and their families for a better future.ETLF's leadership engages with students, youth groups in colleges and universities and a wide range of audiences in organizations, corporations, communities and impacted families across the country with their programs and signature presentations:The Legacy of Emmett Louis Till and Mamie Till Mobley: Our families Journey Towards Justice, Who Killed Emmett Till?, The Power of History: Turning Tragedy into Triumph, an Educational Curriculum, The Impact of Images, TILL the movie post screening discussions. Standing in solidarity with other families and advocates, its' leadership and ambassadors also advocate for federal, state and local policies that empower impacted mothers and their families' continuing push for truth, justice, accountability and more.Their hope is that this painful part of our history will not be repeated and will inspire youth and young adults to reach their fullest potential – something Emmett did not have a chance to do.Emmett's story, memory and legacy became a rallying cry for justice and is a lasting impactful symbol of the Civil Rights Movement and remains powerful and relevant to the status of racial justice, equality, equity, civil and silver rights nationally and globally today.To learn more about the history and legacy of Emmett Louis Till, you can read his story and learn more about the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation here: