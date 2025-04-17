Honoring Mamie Till Mobley Historic Night of Honor and Inspiration Takes Spotlight

By: Emmett Till Legacy Foundation

Scott McDowell and Teri Watts

Scott McDowell and Teri Watts

-- Concluding Women's History Month with grandeur, the Women of Courage Awards Gala Fundraiser and black-tie affair honored 19 extraordinary women who exemplify the strength, resilience and courage of Mamie Till Mobley, mother of Emmett Till at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.As the mother of Emmett Louis Till, Mamie Till Mobley made an unselfish and bold decision to have an open casket funeral for her 14-year-old son, who was brutally murdered. Her courageous act sparked the civil rights movement, igniting a global outcry against racial injustice.The night featured a powerhouse lineup of hosts, distinguished guests, and legendary figures in civil rights and entertainment. Among the capacity crowd were Gary Hines of Sounds of Blackness fame, and Till movie Producers; Keith Beauchamp and Fred Zollo. Attendees who came from across the country and overseas, spanning generations and backgrounds, were treated to a night filled with inspirational reflections from Mamie Till Mobley herself.Among the evening's most stirring moments was a speech by special honoree Thelma Wright Edwards, the oldest living relative of Emmett Till and daughter of Moses Wright. Her words echoed the resilience and unwavering strength that have defined the Till family's legacy.Reena Evers-Everette, daughter of Medgar Evers and honoree Myrlie Evers-Williams, shared her powerful reflections.Deborah Watts, Emmett Till cousin and co-founder Emmett Till Legacy Foundation"It was an honor to recognize these fearless women who have demonstrated the courage and resolve to push through obstacles, overcome barriers, transform tragedy, disappointment, heartbreak and or loss into something stronger, a tireless commitment to do more and educate future generations. These women have moved beyond the ordinary to do the extraordinary and their unselfish actions, spirit, and complexities, motivates and inspires others. This Gala uplifted the legacy of my cousin, Mamie Till Mobley but also Ida B. Wells, Rosa Parks, Medgar Evers, John Lewis, Thurgood Marshall, Dr. Ernest Withers, Simeon Booker, John H. Johnson, the Emmett Till Generation and more."Brenda Brody, Dynamic Strategic Communications Expert and Patient Advocate"To be recognized in connection with such a powerful legacy is both a privilege and profound responsibility that I do not take lightly. I accept this award with deep reflection and commitment. I acknowledge the painful history of racial injustice that has plagued this nation and recognize the role that white people must play in dismantling racial oppression. This pursuit of justice is not the burden of one community alone. It requires the courage, conviction and unwavering commitment of all people who believe in equality and human dignity. I want to listen more, learn more and I want to act more."The gala was expertly hosted by CNN Multiple Award-Winning Senior National Correspondent, Sara Sidner, and Award-Winning Civil Rights Activist and Movement Strategist, Tylik M. McMillan, April Ellington Co-Founder of the Savoy Ellingtons, Vocalist, Producer, Composer, Philanthropist, and Freedom Fighter for Social Justice and Civil Rights Board of Directors, Ellington Fund, Duke Ellington School of the Arts served as Chair. Their dynamic presence brought depth and inspiration to the evening. In a surprise moment, Sara Sidner was honored with the Woman of Courage Award, recognizing her fearless dedication to truth-telling and courage with sharing her life changing health journey with the world.A stellar musical performance by Cameron Wright; finalist for NBC's The Voice, captivated the audience, while Shelton Chappell, son of Civil Rights Martyr Johnnie Mae Chappell, also delivered a moving tribute. A pioneer in broadcasting, Maggie Linton's guest appearance added yet another layer of prestige to the event. Additionally, students from the Duke Ellington School of the Arts delivered a breathtaking performance.The VIP reception included performances by The Savoy Ellingtons, and former Vice President Kamala Harris provided a letter of support for the special occasion. The evening also welcomed special guests who lost loved ones to racial violence during the civil rights era to current impacted families including members of the Coalition of Concerned Mothers.A highlight of the evening's fundraising efforts was the live auction, featuring a Till Movie poster signed by honoree Barbara Broccoli, the celebrated producer of Till Movie and The James Bond franchise.Honoring the FearlessErika Alexander, Iman Muhammad Ali, Adriene Bowles, Barbara Broccoli, Brenda Brody, Marissa Jo Cerar, Chinonye Chukwu, Alexia Clayborne, Danielle Deadwyler, Anya Dillard, Thelma Wright Edwards, Jaribu Hill, Whoopi Goldberg, Dorie Ladner, Joyce Ladner, Alana Mayo, Ann Marie Vanneste and Myrlie Evers-Williams.A Movement for ChangeThe 2025 Woman of Courage Awards Gala was more than an event—it was a movement. With each awardee's story, each performance, and each moment of reflection, the gala reinforced the need for continued advocacy and courage in action.Supporting the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation- Founded in 2005.This year marks the foundation's 20th anniversary, and the Emmett Till 70th Anniversary Commemoration to include the Till Trail Educational Tour and Scholarships in August 2025.