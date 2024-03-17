 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Financial Planning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Financial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brookfield
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2024
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817

Follow on Google News

DiDonato Wealth Advisors Again Recognized by Forbes as a Best-in-State Wealth Management Team

Ameriprise Financial team in Brookfield, Wis., earns prestigious honor for second consecutive year
By: Ameriprise Financial
 
 
DiDonato Wealth Advisors, Ameriprise Financial
DiDonato Wealth Advisors, Ameriprise Financial
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - March 21, 2024 - PRLog -- For the second consecutive year, DiDonato Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial in Brookfield, was named to the list of "Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams" published by Forbes. The list recognizes financial advisors and their teams who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation's most productive advisors and their teams. DiDonato Wealth Advisors was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in their practice, and approach to working with clients.

DiDonato Wealth Advisors is led by Managing Director Bob DiDonato, CIMA®, a Private Wealth Advisor with 19 years' experience in the financial services industry. He has been an Ameriprise Circle of Success member since 2013. DiDonato was named a Forbes "Best-in-State Wealth Advisor" in 2022, and honored as a Five Star Wealth Manager annually since 2013.

DiDonato Wealth Advisors includes Managing Director Debrah Oelke, a financial advisor, Associate Vice-President Ann Massaro DiDonato, CFP®, APMA®, a financial advisor, and support staff Tom Chappelle, Christine Kennedy and Laurie Meissner. The practice has $520 million in assets under management.

DiDonato Wealth Advisors provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Bob DiDonato at (262) 901-1537, visit the Ameriprise office at 300 N. Corporate Drive, Suite 100, Brookfield, or review their team web site: www.didonatowealth.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com (https://www.ameriprise.com/).

Visit forbes.com (https://www.forbes.com/?sh=59749c1f2254) for additional information about Forbes.

# # #

Source: Forbes, "Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams," Jan. 9, 2024.

The 2024 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list is developed by SHOOK Research and is created using an algorithm that includes both qualitative (in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings; client impact; industry experience; review of best practices and compliance records; and firm nominations) and quantitative (assets under management and revenue generated for their firms) data. Certain awards include a demographic component to qualify. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. This ranking is based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, is not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience and is based on data from the previous calendar year. Forbes magazine and SHOOK Research do not receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institutions, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2024 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact
Ameriprise Financial
***@lunarcommunications.us
2627851010
End
Source:Ameriprise Financial
Email:***@lunarcommunications.us Email Verified
Tags:Financial Planning
Industry:Financial
Location:Brookfield - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lunar Communications Public Relations & Writing PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Mar 21, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share