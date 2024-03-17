Follow on Google News
DiDonato Wealth Advisors Again Recognized by Forbes as a Best-in-State Wealth Management Team
Ameriprise Financial team in Brookfield, Wis., earns prestigious honor for second consecutive year
By: Ameriprise Financial
The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation's most productive advisors and their teams. DiDonato Wealth Advisors was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in their practice, and approach to working with clients.
DiDonato Wealth Advisors is led by Managing Director Bob DiDonato, CIMA®, a Private Wealth Advisor with 19 years' experience in the financial services industry. He has been an Ameriprise Circle of Success member since 2013. DiDonato was named a Forbes "Best-in-State Wealth Advisor" in 2022, and honored as a Five Star Wealth Manager annually since 2013.
DiDonato Wealth Advisors includes Managing Director Debrah Oelke, a financial advisor, Associate Vice-President Ann Massaro DiDonato, CFP®, APMA®, a financial advisor, and support staff Tom Chappelle, Christine Kennedy and Laurie Meissner. The practice has $520 million in assets under management.
DiDonato Wealth Advisors provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Bob DiDonato at (262) 901-1537, visit the Ameriprise office at 300 N. Corporate Drive, Suite 100, Brookfield, or review their team web site: www.didonatowealth.com.
About Ameriprise Financial
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com (https://www.ameriprise.com/
Visit forbes.com (https://www.forbes.com/?
# # #
Source: Forbes, "Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams," Jan. 9, 2024.
The 2024 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list is developed by SHOOK Research and is created using an algorithm that includes both qualitative (in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings; client impact; industry experience; review of best practices and compliance records; and firm nominations)
Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institutions, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.
Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.
© 2024 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.
