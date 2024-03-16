Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Live Courageously Podcast Show with Host John Duffy and Motivation Guru Todd Speciale
By: VIP Publishing
The show EP # 70 will air Sunday Mar 24th @ 3 pm PST on John Duffy's Facebook Page.
Contact Info: https://linktr.ee/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/
and listen to it on Spotify, Audible, Google Music and more…
On Mar 24th John's guest will be Todd Speciale
Todd Speciale is recognized as a motivational guru, along with being an integrity-based authentic leader promoting real change who has built record breaking sales and leadership teams that have yielded record breaking outcomes!
He's the CEO and Founder of Make Sales Great Again. MSGA teaches business, sales, and leadership to the masses including CEO's of major Fortune 500 companies and has helped generate over $800 million in revenue for the companies he's served. He's also the CSO (Chief Sales Officer) of Apex Roofing and Restoration a $140 million company growing insanely fast nationwide.
Having been nicknamed "The Culture Creator", going into major corporations with huge teams and completely transforming they way they work with one another, combined with a doctorate in street education to having held multiple C-Level roles, you get the worlds most sought after business leader.
He's a 3x best selling author with his third book, his masterpiece, called "The Ultimate Sales Bible" just hit the shelves in Barnes and Noble globally in March of 2024.
He has spoken on stages with names like Ashton Kutcher, Jack Canfield, Danelle Delgado, Tai Lopez, Tom Bilyeu, Jason Sisneros, Sean Whalen, Les Brown, Hank Steinbrenner, and many more.
John Duffy the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously"
John has also written two memoirs, Black Irish - Not Your Average White Boy and Mao to Reagan - A Born Again American. Both are currently being shopped to publishers.
Contact
Melissa E English
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse