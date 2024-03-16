Live Courageously Podcast Show with Host John Duffy and Motivation Guru Todd Speciale

John Duffy and Todd Speciale

-- "Live Courageously"Podcast Show with John Duffy is a show for our time where fear and courage are battling it out in our lives. The Podcast show brings on a wide range of guests who are friends of the host who have lived courageous lives in the face of many types of adversity.The show EP # 70 will air Sunday Mar 24th @ 3 pm PST on John Duffy's Facebook Page.https://linktr.ee/livecourageouslyLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/duffysquareproductions/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/duffysquareYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os8ZRfgbTeIand listen to it on Spotify, Audible, Google Music and more…On Mar 24th John's guest will be Todd SpecialeTodd Speciale is recognized as a motivational guru, along with being an integrity-based authentic leader promoting real change who has built record breaking sales and leadership teams that have yielded record breaking outcomes!He's the CEO and Founder of Make Sales Great Again. MSGA teaches business, sales, and leadership to the masses including CEO's of major Fortune 500 companies and has helped generate over $800 million in revenue for the companies he's served. He's also the CSO (Chief Sales Officer) of Apex Roofing and Restoration a $140 million company growing insanely fast nationwide.Having been nicknamed "The Culture Creator", going into major corporations with huge teams and completely transforming they way they work with one another, combined with a doctorate in street education to having held multiple C-Level roles, you get the worlds most sought after business leader.He's a 3x best selling author with his third book, his masterpiece, called "The Ultimate Sales Bible" just hit the shelves in Barnes and Noble globally in March of 2024.He has spoken on stages with names like Ashton Kutcher, Jack Canfield, Danelle Delgado, Tai Lopez, Tom Bilyeu, Jason Sisneros, Sean Whalen, Les Brown, Hank Steinbrenner, and many more.John Duffy the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously"has produced over 50 + films in his film career. John grew up in the South Bronx dropping out of high school at 15. . After many journeys, John has made his way as a counselor, producer, professor, and motivational speaker. John has recently produced the feature film,with Kevin Sorbo. John was an adjunct professor at two universities including the Art Center in Pasadena. John has also worked in the personal development industry with Tony Robbins as his mentor.He produced a weekly live show on Facebook for two years covering transformational material. On February 20th, 2022 John introduced his new podcast, "Live Courageously", He has produced 57 podcast shows to date.John has also written two memoirs,and. Both are currently being shopped to publishers.