California Music Hall Of Fame Spring 2024 Induction Ceremony Honors David Cassidy Where Music And Entertainment Collide

By: California Music Hall of Fame

Contact

California Music Hall Of Fame

hello@califoniamusichalloffame.com

877-644-9644 California Music Hall Of Fame877-644-9644

End

-- The California Music Hall of Fame is proud to announce its Spring 2024 Induction Ceremony, dedicated to the memory of the beloved musician and actor David Cassidy. This event will celebrate Cassidy's enduring legacy and his contributions to the music industry.The California Music Hall Of Fame will be inducting San Bernardino's Pointe, the first Teen Music Workshop Program to be inducted into a music hall of fame.The induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at TVHS Golden Bears Theater located at 31555 Rancho Vista Road Temecula. The induction Ceremony starts at 4:00 PM. The induction ceremony will reflect an awards show format, including inductees accepting their introduction and performances by most of the inductees. Seating for the induction ceremony will be theater style with the inductees seated in a special section.This year's class of inductees features a diverse group of music legends and collaborators. Join us as we celebrate, honor, and induct David Cassidy, The Cowsills, Tiffany, Soul Pointe, Bob Eubanks, Walter Egan, Tyrone DuBose, Casey Kasem, The Malibooz, Vern Shank And The Cherry Drops Band, Michael Peterson, Totally 70's Show Featuring The K-Tell Allstars, Tony Valentino, Gary Green, LeMoyne Alexander, Wild Bil McCombe, Rodica Isabella Shaldan, Willie Chambers, and The Canyon Montclair.Special awards to be given out are The California Music Hall Of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award to Ron Dante, The California Music Hall Of Fame Humanitarian Award to Ron Whitaker.Tickets can be purchased atPast inductees include Bobby Kimball (Toto), LeAnn Rimes, BJ Thomas, Ritchie Valens, Laurence Juber, Jimi Sohms, Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night, Shotgun Tom Kelly, Dennis Tufano (The Buckinghams), William Shatner, Mike Pinera (Blues Image), Canned Heat, Gary Puckett (via video), Leon Hughes (The Coasters), Sanford Townsend Band, Ron Dante (The Archies), Rick Derringer, Carol Kaye (via Video), Merrilee Rush, Larry Tamblyn (The Standells),​The California Music Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will be a vibrant oasis: an experience that will stay with our guests long after the ceremony is over.The California Music Hall Of Fame SPC believes that everyone can be united in music and exists to pay tribute to American music professionals through induction ceremonies, establish a museum & music center, advocate for high school music education programs, encourage and champion young people in the music industry and be a catalyst for gender equality in the music industry, raise awareness of our Music Rocks Education Program, raise awareness of the California Music Hall Of Fame, and educate the general public about America's musical legacy.The CMHOF mission is based on an abiding conviction that music plays an integral role in the lives of all of us.