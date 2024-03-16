Follow on Google News
HandyPro of Metro DC Offers Tips and Top Home Modifications for Safely Aging At Home
By: HandyPro of Washington DC
Aging at home makes financial and emotional sense for many. For some with disabilities or who are aging, the best solution is an assisted living facility. Assisted living comes at a cost. Genworth Financials' Cost of Care Survey reveals the average monthly cost of an assisted living facility is $4,500. In Metro DC, those costs are higher, averaging $6,000 monthly. Aging-in-place allows individuals to stay in the communities they know and love and could be a better financial alternative for many on fixed incomes.
Most homeowners don't know their homes can be modified, allowing them to age in place and maintain independence. A professional can easily execute many modifications to create a safe and comfortable place to live. HandyPro is a CAPS (Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist) and CHAMP (Certified Home Assessment and Modification Professional)
"Often, we find the cost to upgrade a house to make it more suitable for a senior to age-in-place is less or the same as the cost of long-term assisted living," said Ali Soltani, owner of HandyPro of Washington, DC.
Based on HandyPro's decades of experience, many seniors make the following home modifications to allow them to safely and comfortably age in place:
HandyPro has experienced professionals who can provide assessments, installations, and ongoing customer service support for any installation or remodel. For more information on HandyPro's aging-in-place services, visit https://www.handypro.com/
Since 1996, HandyPro has provided home modification and handyman services in Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. HandyPro of Washington DC is a Maryland, Virginia, and DC licensed remodeler.
