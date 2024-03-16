Follow on Google News
HandyPro of Metro Detroit Offers Tips and Top Home Modifications for Safely Aging At Home
By: HandyPro
Aging at home makes financial and emotional sense for many. For some with disabilities or who are aging, the best solution is an assisted living facility. Assisted living comes at a cost. Genworth Financials' Cost of Care Survey reveals the average monthly cost of an assisted living facility is $4,500, which is in line with the costs of an assisted living facility in Metro Detroit.
Most homeowners don't know their home can be modified, allowing them to age in place and maintain independence. A professional can easily execute many modifications to create a safe and comfortable place to live. HandyPro is a CAPS (Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist) and CHAMP (Certified Home Assessment and Modification Professional)
"Often, we find the cost to upgrade a house to make it more suitable for a senior to age-in-place is less or the same as the cost of long-term assisted living," said Keith Paul, founder and owner of HandyPro, Detroit.
Based on HandyPro's decades of experience, many seniors make the following home modifications to allow them to safely and comfortably age in place:
"The majority of homes we see are not appropriate for aging seniors. They have safety and mobility issues that need to be addressed. Who you hire to install these modifications is equally important. Improperly installed modifications can cause additional safety and mobility issues, which can be avoided by hiring a company like HandyPro that is certified and trained," added Paul.
HandyPro has experienced professionals who can provide assessments, installations, and ongoing customer service support for any installation or remodel. For more information on HandyPro's aging-in-place services, visit https://www.handypro.com/
Since 1996, HandyPro has provided home modification and handyman services in Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. HandyPro is a Michigan-licensed remodeler. Many products and solutions can be seen at HandyPro's showroom at 22500 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48336.
