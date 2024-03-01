Follow on Google News
After 48 years of service, Bob Lindner, Executive Director of Travelers Aid, is retiring
Travelers Aid is proud to celebrate Bob Lindner's accomplishments. It is impossible to state in a few paragraphs the impact that Bob Lindner has had over the years and the lives he has touched. Needless to say, he has helped thousands of individuals over the decades, whether it be our neighbors here in Pittsburgh, or stranded travelers to return to other cities.
"For financially struggling families the lack of transportation to access services often presents an insurmountable barrier. For 48 years I have had the privilege of working for a pioneering organization that has been at the forefront of confronting those barriers, resulting in thousands upon thousands of positive outcomes. Not only am I appreciative of the opportunity to have been affiliated with such an outstanding agency and staff but also just as confident that Travelers Aid will remain at the forefront of innovative solutions for those in need in our community." – Robert Lindner, Former Executive Director of Travelers Aid of Pittsburgh
Bob Lindner will be replaced in the Executive Director role by Ryan Capra, a life-long Pittsburgher and a Travelers Aid staff member since 2002. Ryan Capra attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in psychology.
About Travelers Aid:
One of Pittsburgh's oldest social service agencies, Travelers Aid Society has been assisting individuals in Western Pennsylvania for nearly a century. As a 501(c)3 non-profit agency, Travelers Aid is the only organization of its kind in the region, targeting all efforts to provide transportation assistance to a variety of populations and for a multitude of service needs. Over the last 25 years, Travelers Aid has developed partnerships with the Department of Human Services in Allegheny County and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Medical Assistance Transportation, the Office of Children, Youth and Families, the Office of Behavioral Health, Labor & Industry, the Department of Corrections, as well as a plethora of foundations, human service and medical providers.
The agency has become a crucial provider in Allegheny County, assisting in 3 million trips to 7,500 individuals and families annually.
https://www.travelersaidpgh.org
Contact
Travelers Aid - Tenisha Ward
***@travelersaidpgh.org
