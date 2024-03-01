After 48 years of service, Bob Lindner, Executive Director of Travelers Aid, is retiring

Contact

Travelers Aid - Tenisha Ward

***@travelersaidpgh.org Travelers Aid - Tenisha Ward

End

-- Bob Lindner was raised in Brookline and was a student at South Catholic High School. He attended the University of Dayton and graduated with a degree in Psychology. After service as a medic in the US Army during the Vietnam war, Bob completed an associate degree and business administration and Masters of Social Work from the University of Pittsburgh and was hired as the Executive Director by the Travelers Aid Board President in July of 1976, Varcey Troan. He served in the Executive Director role in many different incarnations of Travelers Aid, with the focus turning from exclusive stranded-traveler assistance to local transportation initiatives, beginning in the late 1990's. Bob engineered programming to help all types of clients from at-risk and domestic violence situations to those with medical needs, employment services, veterans, food security, seniors and other categories.Travelers Aid is proud to celebrate Bob Lindner's accomplishments. It is impossible to state in a few paragraphs the impact that Bob Lindner has had over the years and the lives he has touched. Needless to say, he has helped thousands of individuals over the decades, whether it be our neighbors here in Pittsburgh, or stranded travelers to return to other cities.Bob Lindner will be replaced in the Executive Director role by Ryan Capra, a life-long Pittsburgher and a Travelers Aid staff member since 2002. Ryan Capra attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in psychology.One of Pittsburgh's oldest social service agencies, Travelers Aid Society has been assisting individuals in Western Pennsylvania for nearly a century. As a 501(c)3 non-profit agency, Travelers Aid is the only organization of its kind in the region, targeting all efforts to provide transportation assistance to a variety of populations and for a multitude of service needs. Over the last 25 years, Travelers Aid has developed partnerships with the Department of Human Services in Allegheny County and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Medical Assistance Transportation, the Office of Children, Youth and Families, the Office of Behavioral Health, Labor & Industry, the Department of Corrections, as well as a plethora of foundations, human service and medical providers.The agency has become a crucial provider in Allegheny County, assisting in 3 million trips to 7,500 individuals and families annually.