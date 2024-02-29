Follow on Google News
Alignable's 2024 Local Business Person of the Year Is
Samantha Carroll, CEO and Principal Consultant of Once Upon A Brand secures title of New Hope, PA's 2024 Local Business Person of the Year
By: Alignable
Today, Alignable's network announces that Samantha Carroll of Once Upon A Brand has been elected as New Hope, PA's 2024 Business Person Of The Year!
The 2024 contest is the most popular competition Alignable has hosted in over five years, marking a 40% jump in participation over 2023.
During the 2024 contest, which ran from Jan. 8 to Feb. 23, 2024, 5,171 business owners emerged as winners (including ties), across 4,820 communities. That's an increase of 1,195 additional Local Business People Of 2024 compared to 2023.
These leaders were commended for helping their peers and communities through a year with many challenges, including rising interest rates and rents, not to mention skyrocketing supply costs.
"It's been an honor to be recognized as New Hope's Local Business Person of the Year! As a fairly new addition to the town, I've marveled at the talent that resides in this community, and I look forward to engaging with more organizations as an advisor, colleague, community member, and resource", Samantha commented.
"Our members can't stop raving about how this contest supercharged the relationships within their networks, which have sparked referrals, ignited fresh business opportunities, and fueled an unstoppable wave of mutual support," said Eric Groves, CEO and Co-Founder of Alignable. "Small business owners are the vibrant heartbeat of their communities, and it's high time they got the recognition they deserve. With over 64,000 recommendations pouring in from this year's contest, it's crystal clear: when small business owners unite, they become an unstoppable force."
To arrange interviews with Samantha Carroll, please contact info@onceuponabrandllc.com.
About Once Upon A Brand
Once Upon A Brand, LLC, an award-winning communications consultancy, was founded in 2012 to address a growing need for high-quality, research-driven strategies that power brand visibility and build systems for improved stakeholder understanding. Once Upon A Brand specializes in advising healthcare, health and social advocacy, education, and edtech sector clients. You can learn more at www.onceuponabrandllc.com.
About Alignable
