Fort Myers Brewing Co. Clinches Title of Florida's Best Large Brewery
By: Fort Myers Brewing Company
Leading the charge are our gold medalists, OYA Double IPA and Czech Around Pilsner. OYA, known for its potent citra hop character, took home the gold in the Imperial IPA category, while Czech Around, a super refreshing and malty delight with a spicy hop finish, secured the gold in the Bohemian Pilsner category.
In addition to OYA and Czech Around's triumphs, Fort Myers Brewing's lineup boasts other standout brews, such as the Penny Lager, a Copper Lager exuding a warm, inviting malt character reminiscent of biscuit, honey, and subtle bruleed sugar which secured a silver medal in the American Style Amber Lager category. The illustrious Chocolate Stout is a decadent Imperial Stout beloved by chocoholics everywhere. This brew, boasting rich layers of chocolate intertwined with hints of dark roasted coffee, has garnered top honors, including a bronze medal at this year's Best Florida Beer competition.
Fort Myers Brewing Co's signature High 5 IPA, an IPA featuring Citra and Centennial hops, has clinched multiple gold medals including the Gold Medal for Best Florida Beer in 2015 and 2023. Over the years, High 5 has reaffirmed its status as a fan favorite winning a bronze medal in the Pale Ale Category.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as Florida's Best Large Brewery," exclaimed Rob Whyte, co-founder of Fort Myers Brewing Co. "It's a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, who consistently strive for excellence in every batch we produce."
For those seeking a taste of victory, Fort Myers Brewing invites beer enthusiasts to savor their award-winning brews, available on tap or in cans at their brewery located at 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive, Suite 28, in Fort Myers and at various locations throughout the state of Florida.
The recent accolades come on the heels of Fort Myers Brewing's consistent success at the Best Florida Beer Championships, where they have medaled every year since their inception in 2013. With a total of 37 Best Florida Beer accolades including; being named Best Large Brewery in Florida 3 times, 17 gold, 9 silver, & 11 bronze medals under their belt, Fort Myers Brewing continues to set the bar high for craft breweries across the state. The Best Florida Beer Championships, a sanctioned beer, mead, & cider championship is sponsored by Best Florida Beer. This professional competition aims to promote commercial breweries, their brewers, and excellence in craft beer.
For more information about Fort Myers Brewing Co, visit https://www.fmbrew.com/
