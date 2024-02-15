Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy and Guest Craig Stilley
By: VIP Publishing
The show EP # 66 will air Sunday Feb 18th @ 3 pm PST on John Duffy's Facebook Page.
Contact Info: https://linktr.ee/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/
and listen to it on Spotify, Audible, Google Music and more…
On Feb 18th John's guest will be Craig Stilley
Craig Stilley, aged 50, is a resilient individual who has overcome significant challenges in his life. Battling OCD and various anxiety disorders since the age of 16, Craig's determination led him to earn his GED after leaving school in 9th grade. Through a combination of medication and therapy, he has effectively managed his disorders. Seeking an escape, Craig turned to boxing at 16, finding refuge and discipline in the sport under the mentorship of Dick Menchaca of Port Arthur and Kenny Weldon of Galena Park.
In 1993, Craig took his passion for boxing to new heights by establishing his own boxing gym. His dedication to the sport propelled him to organize his first sanctioned amateur boxing event at the tender age of 19, and also as a trainer and manager.
Outside the ring, Craig is a multifaceted entrepreneur, serving as the owner of a commercial paint contractor company and venturing into various other business endeavors. Craig is also close friends and assistant to the legendary boxing champion Evander Holyfield. In addition to his business ventures, Craig is involved in the film industry and recently celebrated the publication of his debut book, "Fractured Realities." Beyond his professional pursuits, he is a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, leveraging his own experiences to inspire and support others facing similar challenges. Craig Stilley embodies resilience, determination, and a passion for making a positive impact in the lives of others and in the realm of mental health advocacy.
John Duffy the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously"
John has also written two memoirs, Black Irish - Not Your Average White Boy and Mao to Reagan - A Born Again American. Both are currently being shopped to publishers.
Contact
Melissa E English
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse