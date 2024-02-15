 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* John Duffy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hollywood
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2024
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

Follow on Google News

Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy and Guest Craig Stilley

By:
 
 
Craig Stilley
Craig Stilley
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Feb. 17, 2024 - PRLog -- "Live Courageously" Podcast Show  with John Duffy is a show for our time where fear and courage are battling it out in our lives. The Podcast show brings on a wide range of guests who are friends of the host who have lived courageous lives in the face of many types of adversity.

The show  EP # 66 will air Sunday Feb 18th @ 3 pm PST on John Duffy's Facebook Page.

Contact Info: https://linktr.ee/livecourageously

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/duffysquareproductions/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/duffysquare

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os8ZRfgbTeI

and listen to it on Spotify, Audible, Google Music and more…

On Feb 18th  John's guest will be Craig Stilley

Craig Stilley, aged 50, is a resilient individual who has overcome significant challenges in his life. Battling OCD and various anxiety disorders since the age of 16, Craig's determination led him to earn his GED after leaving school in 9th grade. Through a combination of medication and therapy, he has effectively managed his disorders. Seeking an escape, Craig turned to boxing at 16, finding refuge and discipline in the sport under the mentorship of Dick Menchaca of Port Arthur and Kenny Weldon of Galena Park.

In 1993, Craig took his passion for boxing to new heights by establishing his own boxing gym. His dedication to the sport propelled him to organize his first sanctioned amateur boxing event at the tender age of 19, and also as a trainer and manager.

Outside the ring, Craig is a multifaceted entrepreneur, serving as the owner of a commercial paint contractor company and venturing into various other business endeavors. Craig is also close friends and assistant to the legendary boxing champion Evander Holyfield.  In addition to his business ventures, Craig is involved in the film industry and recently celebrated the publication of his debut book, "Fractured Realities." Beyond his professional pursuits, he is a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, leveraging his own experiences to inspire and support others facing similar challenges. Craig Stilley embodies resilience, determination, and a passion for making a positive impact in the lives of others and in the realm of mental health advocacy.

John Duffy the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously" has produced over 50 + films in his film career. John grew up in the South Bronx dropping out of high school at 15. . After many journeys, John has made his way as a  counselor, producer, professor, and motivational speaker. John has recently produced the feature film, Left Behind, with Kevin Sorbo. John  was  an adjunct professor at two universities including the Art Center in Pasadena. John has also worked in the personal development industry with Tony Robbins as his mentor.He produced a weekly live show on Facebook for two years covering transformational material. On February 20th, 2022 John introduced his new podcast, "Live Courageously", He has produced 57 podcast shows to date.

John has also written two memoirs, Black Irish - Not Your Average White Boy and Mao to Reagan - A Born Again American. Both are currently being shopped to publishers.

Contact
Melissa E English
***@gmail.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:John Duffy
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
VIP Publishing PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Feb 17, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share