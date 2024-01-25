SCAD Alumni and Sound Effects Editor Corbin Bumeter Earns Golden Reel Nomination

From Graduate to Sound Sensation: A SCAD Salutatorian's Journey to Industry Recognition

-- Atlanta, GA - In a remarkable blend of talent and dedication, Corbin Bumeter, a distinguished Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) alumni and the Salutatorian of the Class of 2020, has been nominated for the prestigious Golden Reel Award at the 71st Annual Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) ceremony. This nomination underscores his significant contributions to the sound editing landscape, particularly through his work on the acclaimed Cartoon Network series, Rick and Morty.Bumeter's journey from a promising student to a beacon in the sound editing industry is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence. Graduating at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, his commencement was marked by an online ceremony featuring Rachel Brosnahan, the star of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," as the keynote speaker. This unique beginning set the stage for a career that, in just a few years, would see him collaborating with some of the most creative minds in animation and sound design.As part of a dynamic team all included in the nomination led by Hunter Curra (Supervising Sound Editor) and SCAD Alumni, the team includes James A. Moore (Sound Editor), and Ricardo Watson (Dialogue Editor). Their collective effort on the episode "Unmortricken"has garnered them a nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Broadcast Animation, highlighting their innovative approach to storytelling through sound.Bumeter's portfolio extends beyond the interdimensional adventures of Rick and Morty. He has lent his expertise to a variety of other notable projects, including "Solar Opposites," "Little Demon" (featuring Danny DeVito), and "Undone" (starring Rosa Salazar and Bob Odenkirk), among others. In total, Bumeter has contributed to over 50 episodes across more than a half dozen shows, showcasing his versatility and commitment to pushing the boundaries of sound editing.In addition to his work in animation, Bumeter has made significant strides in sports broadcasting and video game audio. His contributions to Fox Sports' coverage of NASCAR events demonstrate his ability to engage audiences in the fast-paced world of motorsports. Furthermore, his experience ranges from providing assets to directing game audio, illustrating his comprehensive understanding of sound in various entertainment mediums.Bumeter's artistic talents also shine in the realm of live performance. In 2021, he graced the stage of the Charleston Opera, not only as an actor but also as a Foley artist, bringing his unique perspective on sound to the theatrical domain.As Corbin Bumeter continues to make waves in the sound editing industry, his nomination for a Golden Reel Award is a beacon of his achievements and the exciting potential of his future endeavors. The SCAD community and the broader entertainment industry eagerly anticipate his continued success and innovation in the art of sound.The Savannah College of Art and Design is a globally recognized institution dedicated to preparing talented students for professional careers, emphasizing learning through individual attention in a positively oriented university environment.https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10469678/