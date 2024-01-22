Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Jazz
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Dranoff 2 Piano returns with its West African Beats performance series
"With a sound compared to the likes of Miles Davis, it is no wonder that Jean Caze has achieved such astounding success as a trumpet player. …" Carl Saunders.
By: Dranoff 2 Piano
"With a sound compared to the likes of Miles Davis, it is no wonder that Jean Caze has achieved such astounding success as a trumpet player. …" Carl Saunders.
Miami – January 26, 2024 – Dranoff 2 Piano presents West African Beats, an annual concert celebrating the soul of high art and music that was brought to the Americas. World renowned Haitian American trumpeter, Jean Caze, and internationally acclaimed Jazz ensemble led by Jazz piano greats Martin Bejerano and Jim Gasior. West African Beats is a contemporary inspiration of this exciting and important music and will be embodied and interpreted by a fast-rising star in the jazz world and representative of Haitian music and culture right here in Miami.
West African Beats
Sunday, February 11th at 5PM
Pre-concert talk at 4:30PM
Miami Beach Band Shell
7275 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
VIP $40 |General admission $25| Students with ID $5 tickets at the door
Jean Caze has emerged as one of today's most beautiful new voices in jazz. Jean has performed and recorded with Herbie Hancock, Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, Al Jarreau, Roy Hargrove, Arturo Sandoval, and George Duke. His Jazz and percussion band will be led by local Jazz greats Martin Bejerano and Jim Gasior as a piano duo at The Rhythm Foundation's Miami Beach Bandshell.
Pre-concert talk at 4:30PM brings together Jean Caze, musicologist of the African diaspora Melvin Butler, and local Haitian community leaders for a discussion of the influence of West African song and dance on contemporary music and the spirit of the Haitian heritage in Jazz and popular music.
As we look at different parts of the diaspora and the music, culture, and the population from Haiti that is in Miami today, we can look at the history of Haiti as an island and creator of art and culture, but also how it has been transported and somewhat transformed by the new diaspora in Miami.
Jean Caze and ensemble are going to blow the roof off of the bandshell The audience will enjoy, share history, and dance to Haitian music in Miami today.
West African Beats series was originated by Dranoff 2 Piano with the support of the Funding Arts Network's AWARE grant in celebration of FAN's 25th year of philanthropy in Miami and created by Dranoff 2 Piano's Artistic Director, Martin Bejerano.
Tickets are available online at www.Dranoff2Piano.org
About Dranoff
Recognized by critics and music lovers for presenting top duo piano artists from around the world, Dranoff 2 Piano champions the highest quality music from classical to contemporary, through the art form of 2 pianos, widening the lens of great art across heritage and time. For 38 years, the Dranoff 2 Piano Foundation has been the world's leading champion of two piano repertoires and artistry. Dranoff discovers, promotes, and awards honors to top professional duo piano artists through its competition, commissions, and presentations of duo piano concerts in Miami and prestigious concert venues in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Dranoff 2 Piano is one of the leading commissioners of top classical and Jazz composers today including John Corigliano, William Bolcom, Gabriela Lena Frank and 2023 world premiere of Chucho Valdés. The Dranoff promotes awareness in a new generation of students of the transformational power of music and the arts through its multi-disciplinary, educational, and inspirational concert program, PIANO SLAM.
About the Artists
Jean Caze has emerged as one of today's most beautiful new voices in jazz. Jean's experience includes having performed with stellar legendary artists such as: Herbie Hancock, Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey, Al Jarreau, Roy Hargrove, Arturo Sandoval and George Duke just to name a few. A millennial jazz and world music artist, trumpeter Jean Caze is the definition of a true global artist. His unique style and playing provides his audience with a musical experience unlike any, in jazz past or present. a Yamaha performing artist. his second album, "Amédé" where he seamlessly combined his Haitian roots with his American Jazz education and upbringing. Jean has received abundant praise from critics, peers and jazz enthusiasts alike that have taken to Jean's lyrical tone and tasteful ideas. Jean Caze has been hailed a "True Improviser" and even compared to Miles Davis by fellow legendary trumpet player, composer and music educator Carl Saunders. "With a sound compared to the likes of Miles Davis, it is no wonder that Jean Caze has achieved such astounding success as a trumpet player". New York Times writer, Nate Chinen wrote - "Strong, and unexpectedly diverse, Mr. Caze confidently evoked Miles Davis on a pensive ballad, "Old Folks," and a brisk anthem, "My Shining Hour."
Martin Bejerano is an acclaimed pianist and composer and has performed/recorded with numerous jazz luminaries including his 20 year association with GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award-winning drummer Roy Haynes, Christian McBride Band, Dave Holland, Pat Metheny, Ignacio Berroa, Ron Carter, Russell Malone, Dafnis Prieto, Roxana Amed, Brian Lynch,, Adam Nussbaum, John Faddis, Roy Hargrove, Marcus Strickland He is featured on over 25 recordings, including the GRAMMY nominated Fountain of Youth with the Roy Haynes Quartet, and Roxana Amed's Latin GRAMMY nominated album Ontology. "Editor's Choice was nominated for a Latin GRAMMY award. Currently, Martin heads the Jazz Piano Studio at the acclaimed Frost School of Music, University of Miami, serving as Artistic Director for the world-renown Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation.
Jim Gasior is a distinguished international touring pianist, jazz educator, and arranger based in South Florida. He has performed and/or recorded with international pop artists and groups – Ricky Martin, Kelly Clarkson, Alih Jey, Chayanne, Jose Feliciano, Little Richard, Michael Bolton, Smokey Robinson, as well as jazz artists - Benny Golson, Slide Hampton, Freddie Hubbard, Terell Stafford, Patti Austin, John Fedchock, Duffy Jackson, Jason Marsalis, Donald Harrison, Robin Eubanks, Jeremy Pelt, Jay Leonhart and the Jaco Pastorius Reunion Big Band. Jim performs regularly in South Florida with Wendy Pedersen, Ed Calle, The Fernando Ulibarri Quartet, Melton Mustafa, and others. Jim is the Associate Professor of Jazz and Instrumental Studies at the New World School of the Arts in Miami, Florida where he serves as the director of the national award-winning NWSA High School Jazz Ensemble. His students regularly receive top honors and recognition such as Downbeat Student Music Awards, GRAMMY High School Jazz Band, and admission into the nation's top college jazz programs.
Contact
Carlene M. Sawyer
carlene@dranoff2piano.org
305-572-9900
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse