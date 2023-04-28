Dranoff 2 Piano presents world premiere of Chucho Valdés' brand new work

By: Dranoff 2 Piano

Dranoff Cuban Ind 2023 Dranoff Website V2

Media Contact

Carlene M. Sawyer

carlene@dranoff2piano.org

3055729900 Carlene M. Sawyer3055729900

End

-- On May 18and 19at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, Dranoff 2 Piano will celebrate the music of Cuba in performance and poetic writings in the evolution from the independence from Spain and European music to the infusion of West African music becoming Afro-Cuban bringing us to contemporary composers' original works. The Cuban Sound is the most influential rhythm style in world music todayconcerts will culminate in a gorgeous and very meaningful new piece from jazz legend Chucho Valdés commissioned by the Dranoff 2 Piano Foundation.On May 18Latin Jazz Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Martin Bejerano will join Cuban piano great Kemuel Roig, drummer Ignacio Berroa, and bassist Edward Perez: 3 generations of Cuban poets in the rhythms and writings of Cuba from Jose Marti to today. The music and the language of independence and the Island's artistic identity will be performed in a multimedia remembrance and celebration of the Cuban spirit and its art. Renowned Cuban drummer Ignacio Berroa will give a pre-concert talk and demonstration of the great rhythm, songs, and Cuban dance standards that bring us to the Cuban Sound today.May 19"New Music of Cuban Independence"celebrates 20 de Mayo – Chucho Valdés world premiere – the greatest living jazz pianist and performer today – "to Lico Jimenez" In addition, some of the most famous Chucho Valdés Cuban hits along with original contemporary music will be performed by Martin Bejerano, Kemuel Roig at the pianos and sung by vocalist Roxana Amed with bassist Edward Pérez and drummer Ludwig Alfonso.A VIP celebration with Chucho Valdés, artists, and fans after the May 19concert. Iconic Cuban rum cocktails and bites will be served.Chucho Valdés will dedicate his– Dranoff 2 Piano 2023 commission – to Black Cuban composer Jose Manuel Jimenez "Lico"Jimenez"who was an outstanding classical composer who influenced the top classical and jazz composers of the early 20th century including Cervantes and Lecuona. Lico Jimenez studied with Brahms, beat Debussy in Paris competitions, and worked with Franz Liszt for many years. Jimenez ultimately left Cuba permanently due to racial discrimination and violence and became Music Director of the Hamburg Conservatory and Orchestra in Germany. Starting with "Chucho plans to restore Jimenez to his rightful place of prominence in the classical canon and public performances.About DranoffFor 37 years, the Dranoff 2 Piano Foundation has been the world's leading champion of exclusively two piano repertoires and artistry. Dranoff discovers, promotes, and awards honors to top professional duo piano artists through its competition, commissions, and presentations of duo piano concerts in Miami and prestigious concert venues in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Dranoff 2 Piano is one of the leading commissioners of top classical and Jazz composers today including John Corigliano, William Bolcom, Gabriela Lena Frank and 2023 world premiere of Chucho Valdés. The Dranoff promotes awareness in a new generation of students of the transformational power of music and the arts through its multi-disciplinary, educational, and inspirational concert program, PIANO SLAM.About the Artistsis a Cuban pianist, composer, and bandleader. Jesús "Chucho" Valdés turned 82. It's a milestone after which many would choose to sit back and enjoy the fruits of his labor. At the beginning of the year Dranoff 2 Piano commissioned Chucho Valdés to compose a 2 piano and Jazz ensemble commission. In a career spanning more than 60 years, both as a solo artist and bandleader, Mr. Valdés has distilled elements of the Afro-Cuban music tradition, jazz, classical music, rock, and more, into a deeply personal style. Winner of seven GRAMMY® and six Latin GRAMMY® Awards, Mr. Valdés, received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Science last year and was also inducted in the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame.is an acclaimed pianist and composer and has performed/recorded with numerous jazz luminaries including his 20 year association with GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award-winning drummer Roy Haynes, Christian McBride Band, Dave Holland, Pat Metheny, Ignacio Berroa, Ron Carter, Russell Malone, Dafnis Prieto, Roxana Amed, Brian Lynch,, Adam Nussbaum, John Faddis, Roy Hargrove, Marcus Strickland He is featured on over 25 recordings, including the GRAMMY nominatedwith the Roy Haynes Quartet, and Roxana Amed's Latin GRAMMY nominated album. "Editor's Choice was nominated for a Latin GRAMMY award. Currently, Martin heads the Jazz Piano Studio at the acclaimed Frost School of Music, University of Miami, is serving as Artistic Director for the world-renown Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation.born in Havana Cuba studied both percussion and classical piano as a student at the Cuban National Vocational Art School in Ciego de Avila, Cuba, until relocating to the United States in 2002. At the Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy he won both outstanding composition and piano solo from DownBeat Magazine's Annual Student Competition with the MDC Hard Bop Jazz Ensemble. Roig has toured and recorded globally with musicians such as Arturo Sandoval, Al Di Meola, Giovanni Hidalgo, Ed Calle, Amaury Gutierrez, Aymee Nuviola and Isaac Delgado.is the author of more than a dozen books of fiction, poetry, memoir, and translation. His work in both Spanish and English explores identity, language, and place, often through narratives of exile and memory. Medina writes. "For the Cuban, who had his exile coursing through his blood, nostalgia is, has always been, the cradle and grave of his passions. He cannot love without invoking loss and he cannot sing without his mouth filling with grief. The exile has two births—that which brings him into the world and that which brings him into exile—both dominated by the trauma of expulsion." Medina's collections of poetry include(1991),(1999),(2011), the photography and poetry book(2013, with Carlos Ordonez), and(2015With poet Mark Statman, Medina translated Federico García Lorca's(2008) in a translation that John Ashbery described as "the definitive version of Lorca's masterpiece."is a poet, performer, and interdisciplinary artist. Born in Miami from Caribbean heritage which has provided fertile ground for the rhythmic Afro-Caribbean style in which he writes and performs. He is the author of),and has been published in several literary anthologies includingHe is the recipient of a USA Knight Fellowship, the Cintas Fellowship, State of Florida Individual Artist Fellowship