NOSACONN & Batistes, Nola's Royal Family Of Music, Celebrate: Jon Batiste "American Symphony"
Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Executive Producer of "American Symphony" is slated to attend tonight's screening in New Orleans.
By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
NOSACONN & THE BATISTES, NOLA'S ROYAL FAMILY OF MUSIC CELEBRATE:
JON BATISTE "AMERICAN SYMPHONY" DOCUMENTARY
WITH PREMIERE SCREENING IN NEW ORLEANS TONIGHT
New Orleans, LA- The Premiere of New Orleans native son Grammy award-winning musician from NOLA's Royal Family of Music, Jon Batiste's "American Symphony" directed by Matthew Heineman, an intimate portrait about the healing power of love and creativity, streaming now on @Netflix (https://www.instagram.com/
"This is yet another exciting moment for our family. Coming up on the heels of Jon's six Grammy award nominations the day before his birthday on Veterans Day after last year's eleven nominations and five Grammy award wins, our family is excited to see the world enjoy the talent we saw from the beginning," said Damon J. Batiste, founder of NOSACONN, Inc. (New Orleans South Africa Connection). The power of this film coupled with Jon's Oscar win for "Soul" along with his Grammy recognition is testament to the cultivation of his art that began with the great work of my uncle Michael Batiste and his wife, my aunt Katharine."
Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Founder of Higher Ground Productions and Executive Producer of AMERICAN SYMPHONY will introduce the special screening. "This is really a full circle moment for the Batistes as my father, David Batiste, a member of Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, presented a group of students from our Cultural Arts Academy who performed at a reception at The White House for President Barack Obama and Mrs. Obama. We welcome and salute Mrs. Obama and all involved for this wonderful early Christmas gift to the people of New Orleans and the world for that matter, " added Batiste.
Following the screening, there will be a special performance by multiple Grammy winner Jon Batiste. Afterwards there will be a special Q&A with Jon Batiste and his wife Suleika Jaouad, Director, Matthew Heineman and Producer, Lauren Domino. The Q&A will be moderated by best-selling author and journalist - Walter Isaacson.
Several Batiste family members will join the public tonight to give homage to New Orleans Native son and member of NOLA's Royal Family of Music, Jon Batiste. The Batistes, dubbed NOLA's Royal Family of Music due to the treasure of the family's musical talent and sheer numbers, have over 25 current musicians and performers that include Louisiana Hall of Famer, David Batiste Sr., who founded David and the Gladiators in the sixties, a group credited with creating the sound of "Funk" music.
The cultivation of Batiste family members and other up and coming artists has been part of the on-going work of NOSACONN, celebrating twenty-five years of cultural tourism, that has included past cultural exchanges in South African with a then lesser-known Jon Batiste and the renowned Wynton Marsalis of the famed Marsalis Family of New Orleans, epitomizing the power of providing a platform for the established and emerging artists.
AMERICAN SYMPHONY is streaming now on NETFLIX. Visit www.netflix.com for details.
For more about NOSACONN, Inc. visit www.nosaconn.com.
NOSACONN
Founded by Damon J. Batiste in 1998, the New Orleans South African Connection, Inc. (NOSACONN) has been a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization, comprised of business, civic, community and entertainment industry leaders, both in New Orleans and in the Republic of South Africa. The unique partnership between the two entities has allowed NOSACONN to produce special events in the City of New Orleans and the Republic of South Africa. NOSACONN has recognized the field of arts, culture & education on a local, regional and international level as a tremendous networking tool for job creation, tourism, and self-empowerment. It has also served as an incubator for economic sustainability. NOSACONN's collaboration extends to other countries in Africa.
